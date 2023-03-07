Privia Health and OhioHealth Health System Sign Definitive Partnership

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health (Nasdaq: PRVA) and OhioHealth, a nationally recognized not-for-profit health system, today announced the signing of definitive agreements forming a strategic partnership. This includes the formal launch of Privia Medical Group – Ohio for community physicians throughout the state of Ohio.



The partnership will support the growth and enhance the performance of OhioHealth’s existing clinically integrated network (CIN), and provide a new alternative for Ohio physicians and provider groups that wish to utilize the technology and services infrastructure of Privia Medical Group – Ohio, and transition into value-based care arrangements.

Privia Health executive vice president, health systems, Jason Ross said, “This partnership aligns with OhioHealth’s long-term strategy to build a scaled network of community providers across Ohio. Privia’s physician enablement model is uniquely positioned to partner with health systems and community physicians, and support their long-standing commitments to their communities. We understand the distinct challenges facing health systems, and look forward to working with OhioHealth to leverage the capabilities of our Privia Platform so providers have more time to care for and deliver an ideal patient experience.”

“OhioHealth is entering into this partnership to empower our physician partners to thrive by reducing administrative burden so they can focus more time on providing high quality, well-coordinated care to their patients," added Carrie Harris-Muller, senior vice president and chief population health officer, OhioHealth. "The new Privia Medical Group – Ohio will provide the administrative support many physicians need to continue to be successful and free up additional clinical time they can devote to their patients."

New providers joining Privia Medical Group – Ohio will have access to the Privia technology and services platform to leverage its data connectivity through a breadth of interoperable solutions and population health expertise to reduce administrative burden, enable care insights and collaboration. Privia Medical Group – Ohio will participate in OhioHealth’s CIN for access to value-based arrangements.

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church. Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 14 hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites spanning a 47-county area. It has been recognized by FORTUNE as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” 15 times since 2007. For more information, visit ohiohealth.com.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Privia Platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com .

