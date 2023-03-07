Rumble Opens New Studio For Content Creators in Longboat Key, Florida

The company continues to invest in the creator community with its second studio in Florida

/EIN News/ -- LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the popular video-sharing platform ( NASDAQ; RUM ), announced today the opening of a new creator studio in Longboat Key, Florida. The studio is freshly renovated as part of the construction of Rumble’s U.S. headquarters in Longboat Key.



This is the second creator studio hosted by Rumble in the state of Florida, following the opening of a studio by the company’s subscription platform Locals in Miami in September 2022. The Miami studio receives regular visits from popular content creators such as Dave Rubin, Donald Trump Jr., and Viva Frei.

"Supporting independent creators is a core tenant of the Rumble mission," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Our goal is to provide a world-class experience for our creators so they can generate their best content,” he continued. “This studio is hosted on the shores of Longboat Key, and I can say confidently that this is one of the most beautiful settings you will ever see for a creator studio.”

Rumble is calling for all creators. If you are interested in streaming or recording from the Rumble studios in Longboat Key or Miami, please send your request directly to rumblestudios@rumble.com .

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit:

https://corp.rumble.com

contact: press@rumble.com