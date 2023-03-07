Verve Cloud, Inc. Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, today announced that its operating subsidiary, Verve Cloud, Inc (“Verve”) has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ for 2023.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

Arthur L. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Digerati, said, “We are excited that the newly combined company has already achieved this certification after announcing earlier this year that we were consolidating the Company’s operating subsidiaries - T3 Communications, Inc., Nexogy, Inc., and NextLevel Internet, Inc. – into a single operating company under the new name of Verve Cloud.“

“It is an amazing testament to the strength of our culture that we have again been Certified as a Great Place To Work,” said Derek Gietzen, President of Verve. “We have worked hard this year to consolidate the operating organizations into one unified organization while maintaining a high level of commitment to our culture and core values.”

“We are honored and humbled to be again certified as a Great Place to Work,” said Patti Cuthill, Vice President of People and Culture at Verve. “We truly value this award because it is the vote and voice of our people. It is a cause for celebration; it is also a reminder that company culture is never done.”

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and company culture research firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Verve is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS solutions for the SMB market. Through its operating subsidiary Verve Cloud Inc. (fka T3 Communications, Nexogy, and NextLevel Internet), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network.

