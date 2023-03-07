Code Climate Adds Former VMware and Return Path Leaders to Executive Team

Code Climate adds Anita Absey and Josh Knowles to their executive team to scale sales and operations of its Engineering Management Platform.

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 -- Code Climate , the most actionable Engineering Management Platform, today announced the appointments of Anita Absey as vice president of sales and Josh Knowles as vice president of strategy and operations. These additions to the executive team will help scale the business and guide the product roadmap to meet growing customer demand.



“Code Climate's objective is to enable alignment, transparency and efficiency for every engineering organization,” says Rory Parness, interim CEO of Code Climate. “More than a thousand companies like Slack and Instacart use our platform every day to create a healthy engineering culture. Anita and Josh bring a wealth of experience to the executive team that will help even more engineering teams reach their goals.”

Absey has more than 25 years of experience leading go-to-market teams, 15 of which were spent at the marketing technology company Return Path. She spent the last few years helping high-growth companies like Simon Data optimize their sales processes.

“It’s an exciting time to join,” said Absey. “Code Climate already has the elements for success — a greenspace market, a great customer base, and an enthusiastic and capable team — now we’re creating a repeatable plan to accelerate growth.”

Knowles has more than 20 years of experience developing and maintaining software and systems for both startups and Fortune 100 companies. He spent the last decade growing Pivotal Labs from a boutique consulting firm to what’s now VMware Tanzu Labs. He possesses a deep understanding of how to match customer business requirements with products that will help them meet their goals.

“I’ve held a variety of roles in engineering organizations and have experienced the challenges that exist from development to the C-suite,” says Knowles. “I'm excited to bring that experience to Code Climate, where I can work closely with our team and our customers to ensure our product addresses the unique needs of each role. Together we’ll continue to drive impact across engineering organizations."

Code Climate’s Engineering Management Platform empowers every engineering team to drive continuous improvement across people, processes and code. They are committed to the same practices and values they recommend for their customers, and were recently recognized by Built In as a 2023 Best Place To Work .

Visit their company page to learn more about the Code Climate team and the customers they support.

About Code Climate

Code Climate delivers the most actionable Engineering Management Platform. From day one, the Velocity Platform maximizes engineering impact with trusted insights for leaders and teams at all levels — from capacity and delivery to quality, culture and costs. Companies like Slack, Forbes, and Instacart use Velocity every day to drive change, boost business impact, confidently deliver quality software, reduce risks and craft a healthy culture. Learn more at codeclimate.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn .

