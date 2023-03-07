Sopheon CEO Honored as Distinguished Alumnus by University of Pittsburgh

Greg Coticchia recognized by the Swanson School of Engineering for years of professional achievement and service

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the InnovationOps software company, announced that CEO Greg Coticchia has been honored by the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering. At the school’s recent awards banquet, Coticchia was recognized as the winner of the Department of Industrial Engineering’s Distinguished Alumni Award, presented annually to a person that has demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in their respective field.



Since earning his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, Coticchia has been a prominent figure in the Pittsburgh business community. An award-winning entrepreneur, business leader, professor and author, Coticchia has served as CEO, President, COO and board member at numerous companies, from start-ups to publicly traded international firms.

Coticchia has also been heavily involved in assisting the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders. He is the founding Executive Director of Carnegie Mellon University’s Master’s Program in Product Management (MSPM); the Founding Director of The Blast Furnace, a start-up accelerator program at the University of Pittsburgh's Innovation Institute; and co-founder of the Pittsburgh Chapter of The Founder Institute, the world’s premier idea-stage accelerator and start-up launch program. Coticchia was also named a Distinguished Alumni of the University of Pittsburgh Katz School of Business earlier in his career.

“I’m honored to receive this Distinguished Alumni Award from the institution that provided such a rock-solid foundation for my business career,” said Greg Coticchia, chief executive officer of Sopheon. “It has been a privilege to remain involved with the Pitt community in various capacities through the years. I look forward to continuing to help train and mentor the business leaders of the future.”

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON:SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim™ software and expertise enable innovation, product and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon’s industry leadership was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets™ report on the Innovation Management market, in which Sopheon was listed in the “Stars” category, the highest recognition. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by hundreds of blue-chip customers with over 125,000 users in 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Accolade® and Acclaim™ are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

Media Contact

Sopheon

Chloe Shoobridge