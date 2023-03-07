NFI Enhances Transportation Management Solution, Hiring Tyler White, Vice President of Transportation Management Sales

/EIN News/ -- Camden, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFI continues to invest in Transportation Management (TM), recently hiring Tyler White as Vice President of Transportation Management Sales. With 24 years in the industry, White brings leadership and expertise to support a growing managed transportation solution.

Managing over $1.6 billion in freight under management (FUM), NFI’s Transportation Management team has grown 160% over the past three years. The company’s TM services offer a business process outsourcing (BPO) and technology solution for transparent, end-to-end management of its customers’ supply chains. The group optimizes order execution across modes, carriers, and facilities while providing insights regarding cost savings, service performance, order visibility, and continuous improvement.

“Transportation management is the future of supply chain, and our team continues to transform networks,” said Bill Mahoney, Chief Commercial Officer at NFI. “With Tyler's leadership and support, the team will scale and uncover new opportunities for our new and current customers.”

As part of NFI’s Integrated Logistics Solution, the transportation management team’s people-led, technology-enabled approach pairs customer service with our proprietary TMS, Navitrace, to develop custom solutions.

“NFI is the only 3PL and 4PL provider able to supplement client value with the greater organizations' assets and expertise,” said White. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this team and partner with customers to optimize their networks.”

NFI’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, brokerage, port services, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate.

About NFI

NFI is a fully-integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.9 billion in annual revenue and employs over 16,800 associates. NFI owns and operates more than 70 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a dedicated fleet of 5,000 tractors and 14,300 trailers. By 2023, NFI will operate the first 100% zero-emission drayage fleet, leading the transition to zero-emission goods movement in the United States. NFI’s relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, ecommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

