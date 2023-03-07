Resilinc Partners with Blue Yonder to Dispatch Real-Time Disruption Data for a Complete End-to-End Supply Chain View

EventWatchAI and Luminate® Control Tower Join Forces to Deliver AI- and ML-Powered Supply Chain Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, CA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain risk monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution, has partnered with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. As part of this partnership, organizations utilizing Blue Yonder’s Luminate® Control Tower solution will immediately have access to Resilinc’s early-warning system EventWatch AI, a 24/7 real-time alert system on over 400 disruptive events and sub-event types that can impact an organization's supply chain ecosystem.

As the leading supply chain monitoring alert system, EventWatch AI contextualizes and analyzes nearly 5 billion data feeds across 104 million sources in over 100 languages, including daily news, government regulatory reports, wire services, and social media. The artificial intelligence- (AI) driven solution will provide Blue Yonder’s customers with deeper insights into their supply chain.

“Whether it is a labor shortage, an ESG violation, or an extreme weather event, organizations must have access to data and technology allowing them to mitigate risk and make sound business decisions quickly,” says Sumit Vakil, CPO and co-founder of Resilinc. “We are excited to partner with Blue Yonder and deliver customers unparalleled visibility into their entire supply chain.”

EventWatch AI removes the noise so alerts are relevant to specific organizations. In addition to providing well-researched, actionable insights, other benefits include:

Customizable notification preferences

Virtual WarRooms to confirm supplier impact

Access to “What If” scenario playbooks for proactive planning

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Control Tower is a next-gen SaaS solution powering end-to-end visibility of a customer’s supply chain for faster, more accurate, and more informed decision-making. It offers insights to see, understand, act and learn on real-time information from the entire digital ecosystem, including third-party data sources. It is solution-agnostic, providing visibility across functions and trading partners, enabling collaboration, machine learning (ML)-based improvement opportunities and the ability to execute actions across the enterprise.

Together, Resilinc and Blue Yonder will provide customers with the most powerful supply chain risk monitoring technologies on the market today.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain mapping, monitoring, risk, and resiliency. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers and our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. www.resilinc.com.

###

Catherine Arthur Resilinc 480-695-9122 catherine.arthur@resilinc.com