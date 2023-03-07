Simulations Plus to Present at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP, a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that management will be presenting at Oppenheimer's 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually from March 13-15, 2023.

Shawn O'Connor, chief executive officer, will be presenting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time, and he will be meeting with investors throughout the day. The live webcast can be accessed via this link and on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where it will also be available for replay after the event.

For more information about the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference, or to register to attend, please visit the conference website or contact Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

