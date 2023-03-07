Selina Celebrates Opening in Berlin, Germany

The art-forward capital city now features the unique design and entertainment sensibilities of the fast-growing hospitality brand with new "haus" Selina Berlin Mitte

Selina Hospitality PLC (("Selina", NASDAQ:SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has opened recently in the heart of Berlin, the brand's first hotel in Germany. With a design and guest concept rooted in art and music, Selina Berlin Mitte is a natural addition to the avant-garde, art-centric German capital. Selina currently operates across six continents, complementing other European destinations including the U.K., Portugal, Austria and Greece. The brand intends to open 10-15 hotels in 2023.

"At Selina, we're passionate about providing exceptional experiences for travelers from around the world. This year, we're laser-focused on three strategic priorities: (1) driving cash flow, (2) achieving profitability, and (3) building our brand. We're doing this through a relentless pursuit of operational excellence and moderated expansion. Our latest property, Selina Berlin Mitte, is a testament to our unique design and guest concept, rooted in art and music. Whether you're a digital nomad, a seasoned traveler, or a local looking for a great spot to unwind, we promise to provide an unforgettable experience that fosters meaningful connections," said Rafale Museri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Selina.

Specially designed to feed wanderlust and keep digital nomads connected, all Selina hotels offer their guests a global infrastructure that enables them to travel and work without borders. Selina Berlin Mitte features 84 guestrooms, including suites, suites plus, hybrid, shared, and standard accommodations, ensuring ample choices for travelers of many budgets and group dynamics. Guests have access to a rooftop coworking and bar area, a restaurant and bar with contemporary Israeli and Mediterranean cuisine called HOWM, a grab-and-go dining option available around-the-clock, and a communal kitchen. There is a retail shop offering a selection of local German products and a soon-to-open radio station—with a weekly podcast and live set recording plan in development—plus a small lending library nook with great reads. Music lovers will be particularly drawn to the in-house vinyl shop with a curated selection of labels. The hotel's outdoor rooftop includes plush lounge seating, complimentary board games (perfect as an icebreaker for meeting new friends on the road), lush greenery, and an incredible cityscape view punctuated by Berlin's iconic TV Tower. It is a gathering point for a complimentary "welcome drink" hosted by Selina and rooftop yoga and breathwork meditation sessions. Incorporating self-care and expression further into the experience, the hotel also offers in-room spa massages and plans to host various events regularly, including workshops, live music, DJ sets, art exhibits, and lectures.

On each floor of Selina Berlin Mitte, guests, and visitors will find carefully selected pieces and artworks by Berliners and international artists, combined with installations that use different media, such as reclaimed wood, mirrors, and vintage art objects. The hotel mixes old and new—upcycling is central to Selina's global design ethos—and the aesthetic is earthy and eclectic, with an industrial feel that creates space for innovation and connection. Common areas are filled with murals and gallery walls, while in-room art combines classical Berlin prints and artworks. Custom murals by local artists are a defining design point for Selina, and Selina Berlin Mitte carries the tradition forward with large-scale artistic works woven throughout, including the reception area, rooftop, corridors and select suite rooms. The hotel's art collection is curated by creative agency Millecent and includes creations by Berlin-based artists such as Andrea Wan, Various & Gould, Maria Zumi and Joachim Romain.

Selina Berlin Mitte is perfectly situated in the heart of Berlin's historic and lively Mitte district, right on the corner of the famous Torstraße. It's the ideal starting point for exploring the capital, with some of Berlin's best design stores and boutiques, galleries, restaurants, shops, and bars just steps away. Whether you're in the mood for shopping, dining, or sightseeing, there's something for everyone in the immediate vicinity. Thanks to its central location, Selina Berlin Mitte is just a short walk from some of Berlin's most famous sights, including Alexanderplatz, the Volksbühne, Museum Island, and the Berlin Cathedral. Guests can easily explore the city's rich history and culture, from the vibrant street art scene to the world-renowned museums and galleries. But Berlin isn't just a city of concrete and steel. It's also considered Germany's greenest city, with many sprawling parks, wooded areas, and lakes. Selina's Berlin guests will find plenty of natural spaces to explore, from the famous Tiergarten park to the picturesque paths along the Spree River. Whether you're in the mood for a leisurely stroll, a bike ride, or a picnic, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy.

From April 14th to the 16th, Selina Berlin Mitte will celebrate its opening with the "Welcome to the Hau(E)" event: a 3-day experience activating the hotel from the ground to rooftop up to showcase the best of the Selina Mitte experience with curated local programming, food pop-ups, wellness activities, live music, local artisan market. For more information, follow @selina.deutschland

Photography of Selina Berlin Mitte is available for editorial use with credit to Selina and may be downloaded here. For more information or to book a stay at the Selina Berlin Mitte, visit www.selina.com.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina SLNA is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

