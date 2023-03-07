Ocular Toxicity Studies: Technical Considerations and Pathology Reporting Expectations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the ocular anatomic differences between commonly used species and why this is an important consideration in ocular toxicity. Attendees will learn the current recommendations for ocular sampling and sectioning. The featured speaker will discuss the expected components of an ocular toxicity pathology report.

Ocular toxicity studies have unique features that require specific technical considerations and pathology reporting expectations. In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss technical considerations including species selection, anatomic differences and necropsy and histology techniques. In addition, the speaker will discuss pathology reporting expectations such as basic report components, interpretation of findings, adversity determination and ophthalmic examination correlates.

After participating in the webinar, attendees should be able to: Describe the ocular anatomic differences between commonly used species and why this is an important consideration in ocular toxicity studies; Explain the current recommendations for ocular sampling and sectioning; And summarize the expected components of an ocular toxicity pathology report.

Join Dr. Stephanie Shrader, DVM, PhD, DACVP, Director, General Toxicologic Pathology, StageBio, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

