Rare Disease Week 2023: Exploring Accessibility in Rare Disease Clinical Research, 4-Day Webinar Series Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar series, learn about myriad types of accessibility considerations for rare disease clinical research. Attendees will learn how accessibility considerations fit into diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) plans. The featured speakers will discuss best practices in accessible clinical trial design and implementation.

TORONTO (PRWEB) March 07, 2023

Each panel in this 4-day webinar series, whether watched individually or in totality with the other panels, will provide insights into the value of accessibility in rare disease clinical research and how sponsors, patient advocates, researchers and regulators might move from discussion to action.

Panel 1: Is Disability Part of Your DEI Planning and Engagement in Rare Disease?

Time: Monday, March 27, 2023, from 10am – 11am EDT

Moderator: Kendall Davis, Director, Advocacy Strategy, Centre for Rare Diseases, ICON plc

Panelists: Erika Heiges, MPH, CHES, Senior Engagement Strategy Lead, Clinical Trial Engagement & Enrollment & DAWN DDiCT Team Lead, Bristol Myers Squibb; James Huang, MD, Director of Student Health Services, Gallaudet University; Amir Rahimi, Senior Manager, Product Communications and Public Affairs, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Angela Rochelle, Head of Healthcare Diversity Initiatives, Langland; and Grayson Schultz, Writer, Activist and Educator.

Panel 2: Unique Considerations Around Accessibility for Global Clinical Trials Time: Monday, March 27, 2023, from 11am – 12pm EDT

Moderator: Bojana Mirosavljevic, MSc, Director, Patient Advocacy Strategy, ICON plc

Panelists: Nikhil Jayswal, Director, IBD Patient Support Foundation (India); Svenja Kaden, PhD, Vice President, SCN2A Germany e.V.; and Andres Trevino, Patient Advocacy, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases.

Panel 3: Not All Measures Matter: How to Identify Outcomes Measures Appropriate for Your Rare Disease Patient Populations

Time: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 10am – 11am EDT

Moderator: Devra Densmore, MPA, Principal Consultant, Elevate Advocacy

Panelists: Gabrielle Conecker, MPH, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Decoding Developmental Epilepsies; Nasha Fitter, MBA, Cofounder and CEO, FOXG1 Research Foundation and VP, Patient Network & Data, Invitae; Tjitske Kleefstra, PhD, Professor, Radboudumc Nijmegen and ErasmusMC, Rotterdam, The Netherlands; Pat Koochaki, PhD, Principal, Patient Centered Outcomes, ICON plc; and Tanja Zdolšek Draksler, PhD, Researcher and Project Manager, Jožef Stefan Institute & Founder and leader, IDefine Europe.

Panel 4: Best Practices in Accessible Clinical Trial Design

Time: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 10am – 11am EDT

Moderator: Patti Murphy, Sr. Director of Therapeutic Expertise, ICON plc

Panelists: Rigoberto "Rigo" Garcia, Executive Director, Hemophilia Foundation of Southern California; Veronica Moore, Senior Manager, Patient Advocacy, Horizon Therapeutics; Zo Ratnasi, President & Master Strategist, sixsense strategy group; and Tricha Shivas, Chief Strategy Officer, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR).

Panel 5: Accessibility in Rare Disease Paediatric Clinical Trials

Time: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 11am – 12pm EDT

Moderator: Firas Taha, MD, Medical Director, Neurology, Medical Affairs, ICON plc

Panelists: Jana Banesh, Director of Therapeutic Expertise, ICON plc; Sarita Edwards, CEO & President, The E.WE Foundation; and Ryan Sheedy, Dad, Rare Disease Caregiver & Founder, mejo.

Panel 6: Where do Expanded Access Programs fit into Trial Accessibility?

Time: Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 10am – 11am EDT

Moderator: Will Maier, Vice President, Center for Rare Diseases, ICON plc

Panelists: Deborah Gelinas, MD, Executive Director, Neuromuscular, argenx; Jack Johnson, Executive Director & Cofounder, Fabry Support & Information Group; and Ray Kaczmarek, Senior Director, Project Operations, Commercialisation & Outcomes, ICON plc.

Panel 7: Meeting Trial Participants Where They're at: Where DCTs can help Achieve Greater Accessibility

Time: Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 11am – 12pm EDT

Moderator: Afshawn Chakamian, Director of Therapeutic Expertise, ICON plc

Panelists: Ashmee Bharadia, BSc (Hons), Vice President, In Home Services, Accellacare; Sneha Dave, Executive Director, Generation Patient; Craig Lipset, Co-Chair, Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Rutgers University, Vice President, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, Managing Partner, Clinical Innovation Partners; and Katie Wright, Person living with VEDS; Host of Staying Connected podcast.

For more information, or to register for this 4-day series starting on Monday, March 27, 2023, visit Rare Disease Week 2023: Exploring Accessibility in Rare Disease Clinical Research.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: vkovacevic@xtalks.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/rare_disease_week_2023_exploring_accessibility_in_rare_disease_clinical_research_4_day_webinar_series_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb19207758.htm