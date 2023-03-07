‎10Pearls Ranks No. 62 on Inc. Magazine's List of ‎Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private ‎Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had an average growth rate of ‎‎381 percent. ‎

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) March 07, 2023

Inc. magazine today revealed that 10Pearls, a global product innovation and digital engineering ‎company, is No. 62 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, with a two-year ‎revenue growth of 172 percent.‎

Inc 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-‎Atlantic private companies based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North ‎Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list ‎represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's ‎most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses. ‎

‎‘10Pearls continues to achieve record growth as a result of strategic focus and prioritization of ‎delivering tangible customer value," said Imran Aftab, CEO at 10Pearls. "Winning this honor once ‎again is a true testament of the hard work of our global teams. We're grateful to our customers ‎for their continued trust and partnership."‎

‎10Pearls continues to expand its digital innovation and engineering services capabilities globally ‎through both organic growth and strategic acquisitive expansion. Just last year, 10Pearls ‎acquired two businesses in Costa Rica and Peru adding to its Latin America presence. ‎

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-‎Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 142 private companies had an average growth ‎rate of 381 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-‎Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond, Virginia and the Washington, ‎D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall. ‎

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an ‎interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found ‎at https://inc.com/mid-atlantic.‎

‎"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists ‎of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all ‎delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. ‎These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, ‎editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.‎

About 10Pearls

‎10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, ‎digitalize ‎and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create ‎transformative ‎digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). ‎Our broad expertise in ‎product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, ‎software development, data insights ‎and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality ‎assurance ensures that we deliver solutions ‎that address business needs. 10Pearls' clients ‎include Global 2000 enterprises, high growth mid-size ‎businesses, and some of the most exciting ‎start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, financial services, ‎energy, education, ‎real estate, retail and hi-tech. ‎Headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, 10Pearls has ‎delivery centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and South Asia. The ‎Washington Post ‎has referred to 10Pearls as a double bottom line company that balances profits with ‎social ‎cause.‎

To learn more, visit https://10pearls.com.‎

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals ‎

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when ‎comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating ‎revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and ‎independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since ‎then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum ‎revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. ‎reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. ‎

About Inc. Media ‎

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, ‎connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content ‎reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including ‎websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced ‎every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held ‎businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 ‎gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive ‎community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. ‎

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events ‎produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.‎



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/10pearls_ranks_no_62_on_inc_magazine_s_list_of_mid_atlantic_region_s_fastest_growing_private_companies/prweb19209346.htm