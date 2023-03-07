10Pearls Ranks No. 62 on Inc. Magazine's List of Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had an average growth rate of 381 percent.
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) March 07, 2023
Inc. magazine today revealed that 10Pearls, a global product innovation and digital engineering company, is No. 62 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, with a two-year revenue growth of 172 percent.
Inc 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
‘10Pearls continues to achieve record growth as a result of strategic focus and prioritization of delivering tangible customer value," said Imran Aftab, CEO at 10Pearls. "Winning this honor once again is a true testament of the hard work of our global teams. We're grateful to our customers for their continued trust and partnership."
10Pearls continues to expand its digital innovation and engineering services capabilities globally through both organic growth and strategic acquisitive expansion. Just last year, 10Pearls acquired two businesses in Costa Rica and Peru adding to its Latin America presence.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 142 private companies had an average growth rate of 381 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond, Virginia and the Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://inc.com/mid-atlantic.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
About 10Pearls
10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we deliver solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls' clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high growth mid-size businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, financial services, energy, education, real estate, retail and hi-tech. Headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, 10Pearls has delivery centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and South Asia. The Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double bottom line company that balances profits with social cause.
To learn more, visit https://10pearls.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
