CBRE Leads Global Real Estate Investment Sales Activity for 12th Consecutive Year

CBRE Holds Top Spot for the Three Geographic Regions and All Major Global Property Types

CBRE was the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales globally during 2022, according to MSCI Real Assets—the 12th consecutive year that CBRE has claimed the top spot.

MSCI Real Assets credited CBRE with a 23.4% market share across all property types on a global basis in 2022—a 740 basis point lead over the nearest competitor.

In addition to being number one globally, CBRE held the top spot for commercial real estate investment sales in all three regions—the Americas (22.2%); Asia Pacific (33.9%); and Europe, Middle East & Africa (21.8%).

CBRE held the top spot in MSCI Real Assets's global rankings across the five largest asset classes—office (25.8% market share), industrial (31.3%), retail (23.5%), multifamily (17.8%) and hotels (20.0%).

"CBRE Capital Markets teams around the world migrate more global capital than any other firm and our leadership globally, regionally and across asset classes reflects our ability to create exceptional outcomes for our clients," said Chris Ludeman, Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE. "With global capital markets in a rough patch we are redoubling our efforts to provide the most incisive and actionable advice to our clients to help them maximize investor returns."

About CBRE Group, Inc.

