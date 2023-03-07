Brook37 Tea Atelier Celebrates its Founder and All-Women Production Team

Brook37, the premium tea atelier sourcing directly from the world's finest gardens, celebrates the accomplishments of its founder and team, who have been disrupting the stagnant tea industry.

The company seeks out the most exotic, delicate and boldest teas, bringing them direct from the tea bushes where they are sourced to the US. With a focus on empowerment, fresh thinking, and an ethical and sustainable mindset, the company has heralded the birth of a new era in the quality of tea sourcing, production and consumption. Brook37 is taking the tea experience to a different level through experimentation with tea infused drinks as well as food and chocolate pairings.

Known for its unparalleled tea selection of flavors, aromas and colors from around the world, presented in exquisite packaging, Brook37 was started by female founder, Mou Dasgupta. A trendsetting disruptor, Dasgupta left a successful career in financial services corporate leadership to bring high-quality teas directly to the US with a mission to establish a first-of-kind all-women production team.

"I grew up in a region of India heralding some of the most revered tea leaves in the world, the home of Darjeeling, which is referred to as the champagne of teas. After living in the US, I also saw how those tea leaves never made it directly to the US market – the best quality being sent to other global tea drinking markets and how many women in my region did not have the opportunity to own their own life destiny," said Mou Dasgupta, CEO and Founder Brook37. "I saw the potential to create a company with an ethical and sustainable mindset at the core and knew it began with the right production team. An industry changing, all-women production team."

Brook37 centers around quality, people and planet in every stage of the value chain, committing to Plastic Neutral and 1% for the Planet certification even before market launch. "We are focused on being in the forefront of addressing important issues like climate change, economic inequalities, and diversity & equality. We are so proud of our commitment to changing how the industry employs and produces high-quality tea from end to end," says Dasgupta. "We hope that this model serves as inspiration to those around us."

About Brook37

Brook37, a premium tea atelier, produces handcrafted teas prepared for everyone to enjoy all of life's moments. It offers curated premium tea collections and gifts including rare and exclusive teas straight from the highest-quality gardens. A women-first, American-based organization, the tea is harvested from the best tea estates and world class packagers, enabling an awe-inspiring tea journey for tea enthusiasts and novices alike. Using 100% ethical sources and natural ingredients, the tea is sourced directly from the farms and goes through a 56-point quality check. Brook37 donates one percent of total revenue to Carbon180.org, is certified by 1% of the planet, and donates another one percent of its total revenue to a school attended by children of the factory workers.About Brook 37 Tea Collections Brook37 offers a range of premium gift boxes, signature tea selections, and accessories.

Brook37 Classic Series. A collection of premium and rare blends that delight and inspire the senses. Varietals, such as Earl Grey , help to make special moments of connection truly memorable.

, help to make special moments of connection truly memorable. Brook37 Wellness Series: A specially curated collection that is designed to help connect health with wellbeing goals. It is the perfect gift for oneself, friends or family to boost overall mental and physical wellbeing, with varieties including Floral Mint.

Brook37 Limte' Series: A collection of rare and exclusive blends that inspire the senses. Rarities like Moonlight Stroll (handpicked only on a full moon night) help lift everyday moments to something special.

