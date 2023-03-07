The Inaugural Atlanta Lifted Truck Show, with The Largest Auto Show Purse in the World, Accepts Vehicle Applications

$250K show purse – Five categories, top 3 payouts, payouts are 1st - $25K, 2nd - $15K, and 3rd $10K.

Applicants create a listing on OnlyLiftedTrucks.net to have their vehicle considered to participate and pay an application fee of only $250. Their truck is judged based on the listing they created. In addition, all applicants receive a pair of tickets to the event, and a listing credit for our Premium Listing Package, a total value of $485.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversions For Sale Incorporated announced today that their online vehicle marketplace, onlyliftedtrucks.net, is now accepting vehicle applications to participate in their Atlanta lifted truck show, AtlantaLiftedTruckShow.com on September 9 and 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Creating this unique application process benefits the applicants by providing additional incentives for applying and the event attendees. In addition, hand-selecting the vehicles to participate will achieve Conversions For Sale's goal of creating a premier lifted truck show that will "wow" attendees.

In addition to the largest auto show purse in the world, the other highlights of our event are:

3,500+ vehicles, with over half of them being hand-selected. We allow a limited number of qualifying participants from each category to be in the show once they create their listing automatically and pay the application fee. Our second show in November will feature 100% of participants' vehicles being hand-selected. We will announce the dates and location of that event later.

It is a parked event vehicles will remain stationary until the event's conclusion.

Friday & Saturday night concerts

Female and Family-friendly – We are a more business-focused event that involves the whole family in the vehicle aftermarket arena.

"We want to achieve two objectives with our event(s). One is establishing the preeminent lifted truck show event showcasing these modified vehicles. Setting standards for participants, vendors, and attendees accomplishes our first objective.

The other is the focus on vehicles and aftermarket products. We want to increase consumer awareness of the lifted truck market and all the different aftermarket components these vehicles have. Enthusiasts are the low-hanging fruit; we're going after the attention of the non-enthusiasts. These are the consumers that can drive tremendous growth in the aftermarket businesses.

Lifted trucks and Jeeps are an excellent way to showcase vehicle aftermarket products because one vehicle will have multiple different products on them. It's not about converting vehicle owners to lifting their vehicles, which may happen. Instead, it's about showcasing and opening their eyes to products they can modify their vehicle with that they never knew existed. "Come to our event and check out what your truck or Jeep is missing"!

I am very excited about creating a first-of-its-kind event with the vehicle aftermarket. An event with a large purse and hand-picked participant vehicles. Is a combo that guarantees an epic event for attendees, participants, and vendors!" – David DeSantis, President, Conversions For Sale.

Contact: David DeSantis, 354945@email4pr.com, 207-370-7232

About

Founded in 2011, Conversions For Sale Incorporated owns and operates the only online vehicle marketplace exclusively for new & used lifted trucks for sale, onlyliftedtrucks.net.

A privately-owned Delaware registered corporation, Conversions For Sale Incorporated, is headquartered in Old Orchard Beach, ME.

