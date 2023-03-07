Mitz Banarjee Joins Glamhive Inc. as the Newest Addition to the Board of Directors

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glamhive Inc., the styling platform that connects celebrity and elite stylists with customers worldwide, is pleased to announce the newest addition to its board of directors and investor, Mitz Banarjee. Banarjee has over 20 years of experience leading organizations and is known for his expertise in managing people, performance, product innovation, and strategy for SaaS and technology companies.

"Glamhive is democratizing personal styling that in the past has been only accessible to the rich and famous. With Glamhive, anyone can access the best stylists in the world," says Banarjee, who is also an advisor to Waterplan, Xplore, and Univoice. "At its core Glamhive is a scalable software platform that is globally accessible. With Stephanie's passion behind it, Glamhive is in the business of delivering "confidence" to its clients through style and glamour. I am very honored to be on the Board of Directors, to work with Stephanie, and to help the Glamhive team reach new heights."

Glamhive, founded by Stephanie Sprangers, is a styling platform that empowers stylists to build their businesses, a marketplace that enables consumers everywhere to get styled virtually by the most sought-after names in the industry, and a community that connects stylists and style seekers through virtual and live events. Investors include female founder-focused Curate Capital and founding partner Carrie Colbert and Jonathan Sposato, Chairman and Founder of PicMonkey and Geekwire. Sprangers is thrilled to be adding Mitz Banarjee, "Mitz shares my big vision for Glamhive; he comes with extensive SaaS, marketing, partnership experience and, as important, incredible energy, optimism, and a customer-first point of view. He is known in the industry for driving company culture, inspiring potential and forging impact. He is going to be a wonderful addition to the Glamhive team," says Sprangers

About Mitz Banarjee

Mitz began his career at America Online (AOL), developing new products and solutions to increase customer retention. He then joined AT&T, managing customer service operations for the Northeast market. Subsequently, Mitz directed client services at Yodle, an online SEM company acquired by web.com, and built a team of 500+ to manage a client base of 1,0000+ small and medium-sized businesses.

In 2010, Mitz joined Workiva during stealth mode, playing a key role in leading the company from a self-funded start-up through the IPO process in 2014 to become a $440M+ publicly traded company on the NYSE and serving 5,300+ customers. He advanced through multiple senior management roles, including serving as a corporate officer (Chief Customer Officer) with concurrent oversight as acting CMO to manage marketing and product marketing efforts. He also directed 500+ global team members across North America, EMEA, and APAC as the de facto CEO-EMEA from 2019 to 2022.

About Glamhive

Glamhive was founded by Stephanie Sprangers, a tech exec-turned-entrepreneur and lifelong style seeker. Sprangers has built a roster of the industry's top talent, creating something unique to the fashion industry. She is on a mission to support stylists who want to build their businesses and clients who want to live their best lives—in style. For more information, please visit www.glamhive.com.

