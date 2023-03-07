Synder was Selected for 2023 AICPA and CPA.com Startup Accelerator

Program Fosters Emerging Technologies that Benefit the Accounting and Finance Profession



NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synder was among five early-stage companies chosen to participate in the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and CPA.com 2023 Startup Accelerator , which supports the growth of early-stage technology companies benefiting the accounting and finance ecosystem.

Synder will receive focused insight into the evolving needs of finance and accounting professionals, access to firms and finance leaders who are shaping their profession and a $25,000 grant. It will also benefit from marketplace intelligence and guidance from AICPA and CPA.com senior leaders and the program's advisory board members, as well as have an opportunity to showcase its solutions at AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE , the premier conference for the accounting and finance profession, to be held in June at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

"We are excited to be a part of the Accelerator program, as AICPA and CPA.com's network, resources and support will help Synder drive change and set new e-commerce accounting industry standards, leading to a significant leap forward in an evolution of the approaches in accounting and data analysis for the whole industry," says Michael Astreiko, CEO at Synder. "In order to build a technology solution that can be easily adopted by the accounting professionals, we require more feedback from our target users and field experts. We are happy to tap the expertise of accomplished professionals and gain better understanding of their dynamic needs, and enable them to future proof the professional relationships with their clients."

"The Startup Accelerator program is designed to highlight and support new technologies and service areas that have the potential to elevate CPAs' roles as trusted advisors," said Kacee Johnson, vice president – Strategy and Innovation, CPA.com. "Many companies from past cohorts are delivering value across the profession and we look forward to building on that momentum with the 2023 program participants."

For more information about the startup accelerator, please visit cpa.com/accelerator .

For more information about Synder, please visit synder.com .

About Synder

Synder is a top-rated San Francisco-based software company helping fractional CFOs and accounting professionals automate multi-source e-commerce data management, translate this data into actionable insights for businesses, and retain more clients by diversifying their services. Founded in 2019, the company has been gathering thousands of positive reviews at QuickBooks App Store , Capterra , G2 , and Trustpilot . The company's motto is "Machine accuracy. Human approach", which is reflected in customer-oriented development and commitment to offering unparalleled accounting experience.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus. Our company's core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners.

A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world's most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com .

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 431,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives professional competency development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

