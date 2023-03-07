CORE® Foods to Showcase Two New Lines of Functional Snacks at Expo West

CORE® Foods to exhibit new Refrigerated Oat Bars + Adaptogen and Functional Chocolate Truffles

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE® Foods , the maker of CORE® Oat Bars + Probiotics and CORE® Keto Bars, two lines of plant-based, refrigerated nutrition bars, is launching CORE® Oat Bars + Adaptogens and showcasing new CORE® Chocolate Truffle at this years' Expo West in Anaheim, CA from March 8-11. In person attendees are encouraged to visit the CORE® Foods booth for sampling and more information.

In response to consumer trends report by Mondelez International, Inc. 56% of consumers are seeking snacks with additional functional health benefits and 75% of those consumers are looking for snacks that improve mental health CORE® Foods remains focused on delivering snacks that do more than just taste great; but deliver added functionality.

CORE® Foods is thrilled to showcase their new Oat Bars + Adaptogens with stress support that are available in three mouthwatering flavors: Dark Chocolate Walnut, Salted Caramel Cashew, and Hazelnut Mocha Chip. The unique blend of 200mg of Reishi mushroom and 200mg of lion's mane mushroom, two of the most popular apoptogenic mushrooms, can help support the nervous system, which helps manage the impact of stress upon the body, letting you chill out while you fuel up. These de-stressing snacks will empty out your worries and fill you up with better things, like fiber and protein but of course with no added sugar. Already on the shelves at Sprouts Farmers Markets across the country, Expo West attendees can try these bars at the show.

"At CORE® Foods, we're always seeking to deliver innovation that gives the consumer what they're looking for, so the decision to create Adaptogen-powered products was a no-brainer for us," says Brett Hartmann, CEO of CORE® Foods.

In addition to the Oat Bars + Adaptogens, Expo West attendees are in for a treat with a first look of CORE® Chocolate Truffles. Crafted with rich, sugar-free dark chocolate and functional ingredients, these perfectly poppable truffles will satisfy your sweet tooth but without a sugar crash. All three delicious flavors contain less than 1g of sugar: dark chocolate with sprinkles powered by ashwagandha, peanut butter chocolate with protein, and energy-boosting matcha coconut chocolate. Officially launching in April 2023, CORE® Truffles will be sold at CoreFoods.com, and Amazon.

"With consumers continuing to seek out dessert-like snacks with low-sugar that actually taste good, we are excited to share our unique Truffles that give the consumers that low sugar sweet treat they want plus added benefits with functional ingredients," says Hartmann.

CORE® Foods will be exhibiting at booth N823 in the Hot Products section. CEO Brett Hartmann will be onsite for any retailer or media questions. Samples of the full CORE® Foods product lines will be available for sampling to booth visitors.

For more information about CORE® Foods, please visit www.CoreFoods.com and follow on Instagram @corefoods and Facebook @ COREFoods .

About CORE® Foods

CORE® Foods is on a mission to make snacks that won't make you compromise delicious for nutritious – there's a CORE® Foods snack to thrill everyone's taste buds! All CORE® Foods are available for purchase online at CoreFoods.com . CORE® products can be found in the produce, dairy and refrigerated sections at select retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Amazon, Kroger, and other national and independent grocery stores.

