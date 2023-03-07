Adaptive Research and AHMC Seton Medical Center Announce Collaboration to Expand Clinical Trial Access to Both In- and Out-Patient Settings

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and DALY CITY, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Research, an integrated clinical trial site organization with a unique purpose to democratize clinical trials by integrating community physicians into the clinical trial process, and AHMC Seton Medical Center, a full-service, community based hospital offering a comprehensive range of medical specialties, today announced a collaboration to expand clinical trial access at AHMC Seton Medical Center.



Seton Medical Center is recognized for its stroke treatment and cardiovascular excellence, including STEMI certification. Seton offers a comprehensive range of medical specialties on both an inpatient and outpatient basis, as well as emergency and surgical services. Seton also provides Acute Psychiatry, Wound Care, Radiation Oncology, Subacute, Skilled Nursing and Laboratory and Imaging services for the community. Through this partnership, pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) may utilize Seton as a clinical trial site for investigative trials if their studies align with Seton’s patient population and the interest of patients in participating.

“Seton’s high quality medical staff and excellent reputation in the community are a welcome addition to our network of clinical trial sites,” said Deepak Behera, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Because Seton treats patients with a broad array of needs from the emergency room to outpatient services, we are able to significantly expand the potential therapeutic areas available to our clients.”

Sarkis Vartanian, Administrator of AHMC Seton Medical Center, added, “We are excited to partner with Adaptive Research to offer clinical trials on our campus. At Seton, we pride ourselves on innovation when it comes to patient care and this arrangement provides another unique offering for our community.”



About AHMC Seton Medical Center

AHMC Seton Medical Center has been serving the health care needs of San Francisco and northern San Mateo County since its founding as Mary’s Help Hospital in 1893. Today, AHMC Seton Medical Center and AHMC Seton Coastside continue the tradition of patient-centric, quality health care to the entire community. Recognized for its stroke treatment, cardiovascular excellence, including STEMI certification, Seton offers a comprehensive range of medical specialties on both an inpatient and outpatient basis, as well as emergency services. Seton has a long tradition and a deep commitment to providing quality care to the communities they serve. To learn more, please visit http://www.ahmchealth.org/smc/.

About Adaptive Research

Adaptive Research is an integrated clinical trial site organization with a unique purpose to democratize clinical trials by utilizing digital technologies and integrating community physicians and associated community networks into the clinical trial process. By introducing new community clinics to clinical trials, Adaptive can enable life science companies to tap into a larger, undiluted, and diverse patient pool to accelerate drug/device development. Adaptive offers a wide range of solutions for biotech/pharma sponsors, contract research organizations, and investigational sites to ensure patient diversity, increase patient access to potentially lifesaving investigational agents, devices or innovative disruptive technologies, and achieve improved clinical trial outcomes. Additional information can be found at: https://adaptiveresearch.com

Contacts:

Janine McCargo

Director of Communications

Adaptive Research

j.mccargo@adaptiveresearch.com

Tina Ahn, MBA

Director, Business Development

AHMC Seton Medical Center

Tina.Ahn@ahmchealth.com



