iCoreConnect, Inc. Expands Into Nebraska With Nebraska Dental Association Endorsement of iCoreRx ePrescription Software

/EIN News/ -- OCOEE, FL, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc., (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the Nebraska Dental Association’s (NDA) endorsement of iCoreConnect’s cloud-based ePrescription software, iCoreRx.

iCoreRx is considered by many to be a best-in-class product. iCoreRx, in combination with its powerful add-on feature to electronically prescribe controlled substances (EPCS), boasts more than 40 endorsement agreements by state dental and medical associations. Nebraska, and states across the country, are impacted by laws requiring ePrescribing for medications, including controlled substances. Nebraska’s EPCS law will take effect on January 1, 2024, requiring ePrescriptions for all controlled substances.

iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott elaborates, “We knew early-on the impact these laws would have on the dental industry. We got ahead of the laws and developed iCoreRx to not only offer a compliant solution, but also offer powerful features to improve clinical workflow and patient safety. We are confident that our new customers in Nebraska will benefit tremendously from iCoreRx.”

The NDA chose iCoreRx for those powerful features, such as integration with most practice management software and state prescription drug monitoring sites. Executive Director David O’Doherty states, “We want our members to have a compliant solution that is also a benefit to their practice. The cloud-based flexibility of iCoreRx allows doctors to prescribe any medication, including controlled substances, from any location. This provides better patient care and newly-discovered convenience for the doctor.”

iCoreRx also uniquely offers prescription templates, automatic drug review, automatic medication history, and an integrated Physician Desk Reference all inside the clinical workflow at the point of care.

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the country.

About Nebraska Dental Association (NDA)

The Nebraska Dental Association is a non-profit, professional organization with more than 1,000 members statewide, representing all areas of dentistry. Founded in 1865, the NDA is a unified organization of individual members committed to the highest quality of care for the public and a resource for advocacy, education, communication, information and fellowship. The NDA is a state component of a tripartite association where members belong to the American Dental Association, the NDA and their local component society. The NDA is governed by a 10-member board and House of Delegates, with two executive office staff to serve our members.

