Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,334 in the last 365 days.

Navitas Presents Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) in Non-Deal Roadshows

Expansion of technology, markets and geography positions Navitas for scale to replace legacy silicon chips in $22B/year market opportunity

/EIN News/ -- TORRANCE, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in the following non-deal roadshows.

Navitas Semiconductor, NVTS, pure-play, next-gen power semiconductors

China Renaissance: March 7th, 8pm US eastern / 8th 9am CN/HK.
Speakers: Gene Sheridan, CEO and Ron Shelton, CFO
Registration: Contact Annie Liu, China Renaissance Corporate Access, annieliu@huaxing.com.

CICC: March 7th, 9pm eastern (in Mandarin) / 8th 10am CN/HK.
Speaker: Charles Zha, VP China, with Ron Shelton, CFO
Registration: Nicole Yang, CICC Research Department, xiaoyu5.yang@cicc.com.cn.

Cathay Securities: March 7th, 9:30pm / 8th 10:30am TW.
Speaker: Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
Registration: Alison Wang, Cathay Securities Institutional Sales, yenyen@cathaysec.com.tw.

“We’re grateful to our friends at China Renaissance, CICC and Cathay Securities for the chance to update investors on GaNFast gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power MOSFET and MPS diodes,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “We continue to expand technology, markets and regions, and look forward to continued growth in 2023 as we accelerate the world’s transition away from fossil fuels and ‘Electrify Our World™’.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar / energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped, now with the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd0d2036-1dff-4cad-afd1-220b4c52fd69


Primary Logo

Navitas Semiconductor, NVTS, pure-play, next-gen power semiconductors

Navitas Semiconductor, NVTS, pure-play, next-gen power semiconductors

You just read:

Navitas Presents Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) in Non-Deal Roadshows

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more