Origis Energy Announces $750 Million Credit Facility for Solar and Energy Storage Development Pipeline in the U.S.

Origis doubles 2022 $375 million development finance facility, building on long term partnerships and strengthening syndication with new lenders. Led by CIT, participants include Deutsche Bank, HSBC, KeyBank, Natixis, Nomura, Rabobank, Santander, SMBC, Société Générale and Truist.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origis Energy, one of America’s leading renewable energy platforms, today announced the close of an upsizing amendment to their development finance facility doubling capacity to $750 million. With enhanced flexibility and increased capacity, the credit facility will support further expansion of its solar and energy storage project pipeline. This financing round follows a $375 million facility announced in May 2022.

The facility is widely regarded as the largest announced this year for a utility scale solar and storage development project pipeline. CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, was the lead arranger. Leading lenders supporting the amendment and increasing their commitments included Santander, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Rabobank, and Nomura. New entrants joining the syndicate include Truist Securities, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), KeyBank, Natixis and Société Générale.

“The recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act invoking incentive stability, market demand for high quality clean energy generation and the strong Origis track record drove high interest in this financing round,” said Jamie Edwards, Managing Director, Finance & Accounting, Origis Energy. “The offering upsizes our 2022 facility by double, and was also oversubscribed. We thank CIT for their structuring creativity, Antin Infrastructure Partners for strong sponsor backing and the instititutions demonstrating their confidence in Origis. On behalf of the Origis team, and the customers who look to us to help deliver on their clean energy goals, we thank our existing financial partners and welcome the new members.”

Mike Lorusso, Managing Director and Group Head for CIT’s Power and Energy, unit said: “Proven teams with high quality projects are moving the clean energy transition forward. The Origis team is working to solve tomorrow’s challenges with solutions today and we are proud to continue to support their growth.”

Origis Energy is majority owned by funds managed by Antin Infrastructure Partners.

Latham and Watkins represented Origis Energy in the transaction. Norton Rose Fulbright acted as lender counsel.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 5 GW to date of developed solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen development, financing, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the U.S. More information at www.OrigisEnergy.com.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens is the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, providing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. We offer an array of general banking services including a network of 500-plus branches in 22 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30 bn in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With a presence in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN – ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

