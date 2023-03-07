Submit Release
Patriot Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.8 million, $0.45 per share; Full Year Net Income of $6.2 million, $1.56 per share

Pre-tax Income and Net Interest Margin buoyed by exceptional loan and deposit growth

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.8 million, or $0.45 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. These results compare to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.59 basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 and net income of $1.9 million, or $0.48 basic and diluted earnings per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2022 was $6.2 million, or $1.56 basic and $1.55 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net income of $5.1 million, or $1.29 basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, pre-tax income included the recognition of an Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”) of $2.9 million and non-recurring merger related costs of $1.9 million. Pre-tax income for the year ended 2022 of $7.8 million increased $3.8 million or 95% from the full year 2021 results, exclusive of non-recurring items. There were no non-recurring items in 2022 pre-tax income.

Along with reporting a substantial improvement in net interest income and strong earnings, the Bank reported loan growth of 14.7% and deposit growth of 14.9% at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. The Bank’s average net interest margin increased significantly to 3.77% for the quarter and 3.46% for the full year ended December 31, 2022, up from 3.05% and 2.92% for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The Bank’s Payments division has increasingly been contributing to the Bank’s lower-cost funding sources. This new Group is keenly focused on expanding unique deposit gathering channels, while continuing to widen the Bank’s net interest margin.

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “Despite the myriad impacts related to the changing interest rate environment, we are proud of the increasing operational and financial results achieved for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Operational and business unit initiatives are gaining good traction, and we are seeing the results expressed in increasing earnings and widening net interest margin.” Mr. Russell added “Our efficiency ratio has improved significantly in the fourth quarter to 64.88%.

Michael Carrazza, Patriot’s Chairman commented, “Patriot remains aggressively committed to completing one or more transformational events that will elevate the scale of Patriot and its digital forward capabilities. Strategic discussions are actively underway; such event(s) will be coupled with the organic roll-out of initiatives on the digital deposit gathering and asset generating sides of the balance sheet.”

In December 2022, Patriot successfully completed its refinancing of its $12.0 million senior debt facility that was scheduled to mature in December 2022.

Financial Results:
Total assets increased $94.9 million to $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, as compared to $948.5 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the increase in net loans from $729.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $838.0 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased from $748.6 million on December 31, 2021 to $860.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $9.6 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 38.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $33.3 million, an increase of $8.0 million or 31.7% from the year ended December 31, 2021. These increases were primarily attributable to the growth in the loan portfolio and growth in prepaid deposits from the Payments division.

The Bank’s net interest margin showed continued improvement, with an increase to 3.77% for the quarter and 3.46% for the full year ended December 31, 2022. This compares with 3.05% and 2.92% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

For the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022, additional provisions for loan losses of $1.4 million and $1.9 million were recorded, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $10.3 million (1.22%) of total loans, compared with $9.9 million (1.34%) on December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.3 million and $3.6 million, respectively. Non-interest income for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 was $2.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily attributable to lower gains from sales of SBA loans resulting from lower market premiums.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2022 were $7.1 million and $27.2 million, respectively. Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2021 were $8.8 million and $25.2 million, respectively, net of the ERC recognized by the Company in 2021 of $2.9 million. The Company was no longer eligible for the ERC under the CARES Act program after the third quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, a provision for income taxes of $1.6 million was recorded, compared to a benefit for income taxes of $81,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The benefit for income taxes in 2021 was primarily due to a full $1.9 million reversal of the valuation reserve for deferred tax assets, which decreased the income tax provision in 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, shareholders’ equity was $59.6 million, as compared with $67.3 million on December 31, 2021. While Patriot achieved a material increase in operating and earnings performance in 2022, its equity account declined as a result of market value accounting applied to the Bank’s available-for-sale investment portfolio (“AFS”) during the period; this market value adjustment is directly correlated to the fluctuation of interest rates and does not represent a permanent impairment in value as the Company holds such investment grade securities to maturity Accordingly, on a GAAP basis, Patriot’s book value per share was $15.03 on December 31, 2022, as compared with $17.02 on December 31, 2021. Excluding the net impact of the valuation of the AFS portfolio, non-GAAP tangible book value per share was $18.63, as compared with $18.21 in the third quarter of 2022 and $17.08 on December 31, 2021.

About the Company:

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 28th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. The Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. The emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of Patriot’s philosophy as it seeks to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Patriot’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Patriot’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect Patriot’s future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Patriot to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on the Company’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities; (2) the timing of re-pricing of the Company’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities; (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy; (4) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to the Company and the Bank and the conduct of its business; (5) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks; (6) the ability of competitors that are larger than the Company to provide products and services which it is impracticable for the Company to provide; (7) the state of the economy and real estate values in the Company’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of the Company’s loans; (8) demand for loans and deposits in our market area; (9) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Company; (10) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect the Company; (11) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied; (12) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods; (13) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on the Company's customers, vendors and communities; (14) political, social, legal and economic instability, civil unrest, war, catastrophic events, acts of terrorism; (15) widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; (16) changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (17) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (18) our ability to implement and change our business strategies; (19) changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; (20) technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; (21) our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; (22) our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (24) our ability to retain key employees; (25) our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees; and (26) other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES          
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)          
                 
(In thousands) December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
Assets            
Cash and due from banks:            
Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 5,182     $ 4,319     $ 3,264    
Interest bearing deposits   33,311       26,865       43,781    
Total cash and cash equivalents       38,493       31,184       47,045    
Investment securities:            
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   84,520       85,917       94,341    
Other investments, at cost   4,450       4,450       4,450    
Total investment securities       88,970       90,367       98,791    
                 
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost   2,627       2,671       2,843    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   3,874       5,474       4,184    
                 
Gross loans receivable   848,316       862,870       739,488    
Allowance for loan losses   (10,310 )     (9,952 )     (9,905 )  
     Net loans receivable       838,006       852,918       729,583    
                 
SBA loans held for sale   5,211       8,748       3,129    
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   7,267       6,504       5,822    
Premises and equipment, net   30,641       30,861       31,500    
Deferred tax asset   15,527       16,057       12,146    
Goodwill   1,107       1,107       1,107    
Core deposit intangible, net   249       261       296    
Other assets   11,387       12,839       12,035    
Total assets     $ 1,043,359     $ 1,058,991     $ 948,481    
                 
Liabilities            
Deposits:            
Noninterest bearing deposits   $ 269,635     $ 247,704     $ 226,713    
Interest bearing deposits     590,811       586,691       521,849    
Total deposits       860,446       834,395       748,562    
                 
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings   85,000       125,000       90,000    
Senior notes, net   11,640       12,000       12,000    
Subordinated debt, net   9,840       9,832       9,811    
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net       8,128       8,125       8,119    
Note payable   585       637       791    
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance   886       2,262       1,101    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   7,251       8,736       10,753    
Total liabilities       983,776       1,000,987       881,137    
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                  
                 
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock                  
Common stock   106,565       106,542       106,479    
Accumulated deficit   (31,337 )     (33,107 )     (37,498 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,645 )     (15,431 )     (1,637 )  
Total shareholders' equity       59,583       58,004       67,344    
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity     $ 1,043,359     $ 1,058,991     $ 948,481    
                 



PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)              
                         
      Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
(In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
                         
Interest and Dividend Income                    
  Interest and fees on loans $ 12,865   $ 11,250   $ 7,916     $ 40,823   $ 30,115    
  Interest on investment securities   672     555     502       2,307     1,924    
  Dividends on investment securities   155     99     73       384     223    
  Other interest income   274     135     22       498     89    
  Total interest and dividend income     13,966     12,039     8,513       44,012     32,351    
                         
Interest Expense                    
  Interest on deposits   2,641     1,493     387       5,300     2,243    
  Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     1,185     806     756       3,475     2,986    
  Interest on senior debt   228     218     227       866     913    
  Interest on subordinated debt   305     276     233       1,066     933    
  Interest on note payable and other   37     3     3       46     15    
  Total interest expense     4,396     2,796     1,606       10,753     7,090    
                         
  Net interest income     9,570     9,243     6,907       33,259     25,261    
                         
Provision (credit) for loan losses   1,410     200     (200 )     1,885     (500 )  
                         
  Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses     8,160     9,043     7,107       31,374     25,761    
                         
Non-interest Income                    
  Loan application, inspection and processing fees     108     102     54       386     257    
  Deposit fees and service charges   65     67     61       256     251    
  Gains on sale of loans   770     182     1,534       1,461     1,886    
  Rental income   118     124     143       566     543    
  (Loss) gain on sale of investment securities           (43 )         76    
  Other income   278     179     556       936     1,410    
  Total non-interest income     1,339     654     2,305       3,605     4,423    
                         
Non-interest Expense                    
  Salaries and benefits   4,067     4,330     3,583       15,506     11,089    
  Occupancy and equipment expenses   849     862     900       3,428     3,430    
  Data processing expenses   275     297     363       1,185     1,451    
  Professional and other outside services   775     541     956       2,664     3,155    
  Project expenses, net   2     50     1,867       133     1,882    
  Advertising and promotional expenses   41     50     39       232     235    
  Loan administration and processing expenses     50     37     73       234     134    
  Regulatory assessments   219     245     258       817     907    
  Insurance expenses   64     54     66       271     280    
  Communications, stationary and supplies   134     208     154       616     604    
  Other operating expenses   601     540     520       2,136     2,004    
  Total non-interest expense     7,077     7,214     8,779       27,222     25,171    
                         
  Income before income taxes     2,422     2,483     633       7,757     5,013    
                         
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   652     157     (1,262 )     1,596     (81 )  
  Net income   $ 1,770   $ 2,326   $ 1,895     $ 6,161   $ 5,094    
                         
  Basic earnings per share   $ 0.45   $ 0.59   $ 0.48     $ 1.56   $ 1.29    
  Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.45   $ 0.59   $ 0.48     $ 1.55   $ 1.29    
                         



FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA                          
                                 
          Three Months Ended   Year Ended      
      (Dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021      
Quarterly Performance Data:                          
    Net income   $ 1,770     $ 2,326     $ 1,895     $ 6,161     $ 5,094        
    Return on Average Assets     0.66 %     0.87 %     0.79 %     0.60 %     0.55 %      
    Return on Average Equity     11.72 %     15.00 %     11.21 %     9.87 %     7.75 %      
    Net Interest Margin     3.77 %     3.68 %     3.05 %     3.46 %     2.92 %      
    Efficiency Ratio     64.88 %     72.89 %     95.30 %     73.84 %     84.80 %      
    Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs     64.86 %     72.39 %     75.03 %     73.48 %     78.46 %      
    % (decrease) increase in loans     -1.69 %     0.44 %     3.49 %     14.72 %     1.27 %      
    % increase (decrease) in deposits     3.12 %     -1.46 %     1.89 %     14.95 %     9.17 %      
                                 
Asset Quality:                          
    Nonaccrual loans   $ 18,593     $ 19,182     $ 23,095     $ 18,593     $ 23,095        
    Nonaccrual loans / loans     2.19 %     2.22 %     3.12 %     2.19 %     3.12 %      
    Nonaccrual loans / assets     1.78 %     1.81 %     2.43 %     1.78 %     2.43 %      
                                 
    Allowance for loan losses   $ 10,310     $ 9,952     $ 9,905     $ 10,310     $ 9,905        
    Allowance for loan losses / loans     1.22 %     1.15 %     1.34 %     1.22 %     1.34 %      
    Allowance / nonaccrual loans     55.45 %     51.88 %     42.89 %     55.45 %     42.89 %      
                                 
    Loan charge-offs   $ 1,177     $ 366     $     $ 1,828     $ 358        
    Loan (recoveries)   $ (125 )   $ (189 )   $ (25 )   $ (348 )   $ (179 )      
    Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 1,052     $ 177     $ (25 )   $ 1,480     $ 179        
                                 
Capital Data and Capital Ratios                          
    Book value per share (1)   $ 15.03     $ 14.66     $ 17.02     $ 15.03     $ 17.02        
    Non-GAAP Tangible book value per share (2)   $ 14.68     $ 14.31     $ 16.67     $ 14.68     $ 16.67        
    Non-GAAP Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share (3)   $ 18.63     $ 18.21     $ 17.08     $ 18.63     $ 17.08        
                                 
    Shares outstanding     3,965,186       3,957,269       3,956,492       3,965,186       3,956,492        
                                 
    Bank Leverage Ratio     9.26 %     9.23 %     9.86 %     9.26 %     9.86 %      
                                 
  (1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.            
  (2) Tangible book value per share represents tangible assets divided by outstanding shares.            
  (3) Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share represents tangible assets excluding unrealized loss on investments, net of income tax divided by outstanding shares.  
                                 
                                 
Deposits:                            
                                 
      (In thousands)   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021              
  Non-interest bearing:                          
  Non-interest bearing   $ 118,541     $ 125,396     $ 127,420                
  Prepaid DDA     151,095       122,308       99,293                
    Total non-interest bearing     269,636       247,704       226,713                
                                 
  Interest bearing:                          
  NOW     34,440       38,435       34,741                
  Savings     71,002       87,443       109,744                
  Money market     164,827       133,947       113,428                
  Money market - prepaid deposits     46,173       46,825       51,090                
  Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000     165,793       180,253       142,246                
  Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater     59,877       65,362       53,584                
  Brokered deposits     48,698       34,426       17,016                
    Total Interest bearing   $ 590,810     $ 586,691     $ 521,849                
                                 
    Total Deposits   $ 860,446     $ 834,395     $ 748,562                
                                 
    Total Prepaid deposits   $ 197,268     $ 169,133     $ 150,383                
                                 
      Total deposits excluding brokered deposits   $ 811,748     $ 799,969     $ 731,546                
                                 



Non-GAAP Financial Measures:                  
                     
In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax income excluding Employee Retention Credit and project expenses, and per share numbers that exclude intangible assets and exclude the net reduction in Book equity resulting from the change in value of its Available for Sale investment securities (AFS). A computation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.  
                     
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited):                  
      Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
                     
Net Income excluding Employee retention Credit (ERC) and project expenses:              
  Net Income reported   $ 1,770     $ 1,895     $ 6,161     $ 5,094    
  Provision (benefit) for income taxes     652       (1,262 )     1,596       (81 )  
  Income before income taxes reported     2,422       633       7,757       5,013    
  Employee Retention Credit                       (2,896 )  
  Project expenses related to merger with American Challenger           1,851             1,851    
  Pre-tax income excluding ERC and project expenses   $ 2,422     $ 2,484     $ 7,757     $ 3,968    
                     
                     
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021      
                     
Tangible book value per share                  
  Total shareholders' equity   $ 59,583     $ 58,004     $ 67,344        
  Goodwill     (1,107 )     (1,107 )     (1,107 )      
  Core deposit intangible, net     (249 )     (261 )     (296 )      
  Tangible book value   $ 58,227     $ 56,636     $ 65,941        
                     
  Shares outstanding     3,965,186       3,957,269       3,956,492        
  Tangible book value per share   $ 14.68     $ 14.31     $ 16.67        
                     
                     
Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share                
  Tangible book value   $ 58,227     $ 56,636     $ 65,941        
  Other comprehensive loss     15,645       15,431       1,637        
  Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss   $ 73,872     $ 72,067     $ 67,578        
                     
  Shares outstanding     3,965,186       3,957,269       3,956,492        
  Tangible book value excluding other comprehensive loss per share   $ 18.63     $ 18.21     $ 17.08        
                     


Contacts:
Patriot Bank, N.A.       
900 Bedford Street       
Stamford, CT 06901     
www.BankPatriot.com 		Joseph Perillo                           
Chief Financial Officer             
203-252-5954                           		Robert Russell
President & CEO
203-252-5939  


