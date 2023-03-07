Disruptive Ad Tech Company Thumzup® Launches Reg A+ Offering To Democratize Social Media Advertising

/EIN News/ -- Available in the App Store and Google Play, The Thumzup Ad Platform Aims to Disrupt and Democratize the $208 Billion Dollar Advertising Industry [1]

Individuals get paid cash through PayPal and other digital payment systems for social media posts on Instagram through the Thumzup platform

Los Angeles, CA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to announce the opportunity for the general public to invest in the Company through a Regulation A+ (“Reg A+”) offering. This Reg A+ offering has been qualified by the SEC and the Company is now accepting investments at $4.50 per share up to a total offering of $9 million. The shares in connection with the Reg A+ offering are deemed to be freely tradable and registered under an SEC qualified Registration Statement. Thumzup’s goal is to democratize the $208 billion dollar advertising industry [1], inspired by how Uber® and Airbnb® disrupted the transportation and hotel industries, respectively. This Reg A+ offering circular can be reviewed here.





The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash (through PayPal and other digital payment systems) for approved posts.

Thumzup’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Steele, will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00pm Eastern Time to present Thumzup’s value proposition, corporate strategy, as well as answer questions from investors. The webinar and subsequent replay can be accessed here.

Why Invest in Thumzup Media Corporation?

Reason #1:

A Massive Market:

Thumzup’s highly scalable growth model seeks to disrupt the $208 billion dollar online advertising market [ 1] . The Company believes that its platform is well-positioned to capitalize on this market, democratizing the social media marketing ecosystem.

Reason #2:

One of the First to Market:

Inspired by Uber, Airbnb, and other unicorn companies, the Company believes that Thumzup is a not only a first mover in its space, but is also the only platform known to the Company that enables businesses to programmatically pay their customers cash for posting about their business on social media.

Reason #3:

If you invest larger amounts, you may be eligible for bonus shares as detailed below:

Subscribers of $10,000 - $49,999.99 shall receive 5% more shares of Common Stock for their subscription.

Subscribers of $50,000 - $99,999.99 shall receive 10% more shares of Common Stock for their subscription.

Subscribers of $100,000 - 249,999.99 shall receive 15% more shares of Common Stock for their subscription.

Subscribers of $250,000 or more shall receive 20% more shares of Common Stock for their subscription.

What’s Driving the Incredible Social Media Marketing Growth?

The rapid growth of social media platforms in the past few years has pivoted a significant portion of digital marketing advertising dollars to a direct-to-consumer approach using platforms such as Facebook®, Instagram and TikTok®. Digital advertising is quickly replacing traditional methods and Thumzup could be at the vanguard of the next change in digital advertising – Democratizing everyday users to monetize their posts about products and services they love when that company has an advertising budget with Thumzup.

While some social media influencers have become effective channels to promote products and brands, many fall short because some of their followers may not trust them as they would trust their actual friends. Thumzup is democratizing the process by opening channels through which everyday people with real genuine friends on their social media can be incentivized to monetize some of their posts about products and services they love. A recent Nielsen Report shows that most people trust recommendations from friends and family over traditional advertising or famous influencers whom they don’t even know [2]. Reviews from friends and family are viewed as more authentic by their networks.

Thumzup Sees the World Differently

Investing in early-stage companies has been around for centuries, but until recently, chances like this have mostly been available to a select few with the right connections.

But now, access to early-stage companies with disruptive technology is no longer exclusive to venture capitalists and angel investors. Thumzup recognizes the influence of the general investor community and is opening this investment opportunity to both accredited and non-accredited investors. This is possible as the Reg A+ offering allows investment from the general public.

Invest Now

Thumzup has engaged Dalmore Group, LLC (“Dalmore”), a member of both FINRA and SIPC, for this investment opportunity. Dalmore has been the broker-dealer for more than 260 issuers in Reg A+ offerings, raising more than $3.6 billion, with some of these issuers subsequently listing or uplisting to Nasdaq or the NYSE.

Thumzup is offering its Common Stock at $4.50 per share with a minimum investment of $1,003.50, for a total offering of $9 million. Please download the offering circular and review it in its entirety before considering an investment in Thumzup: http://www.thumzupmedia.com/invest

The offering is limited to 2,000,000 shares (plus up to 400,000 bonus shares) and is available on a first-come, first served basis. The offering circular, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors, is available here. For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

[1] https://www.wsj.com/articles/digital-appetite-and-smaller-brands-fuel-ad-growth-in-new-forecast-1543795201

[2] https://www.insiderintelligence.com/insights/us-time-spent-with-media/

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1853825/000149315222036476/partiiandiii.htm

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

Contact Info:

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150