Psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Cronin to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no surprise that with all the demands women face, juggling high powered careers, caring for children, relationship issues, household chores, and aging parents, we become downright frustrated and highly stressed. Society tells us to work harder, feel less, look perfectly polished, all while carrying an enormous mental load, and taking on the emotional labor of our loved ones. We smile on the outside but are suffering internally. No matter what we do we feel we are never enough. Eventually these maladaptive behaviors catch up with us, and our well-being starts to deteriorate. We overeat, binge drink, take pills, lose sleep, and continue to feel utterly overwhelmed. We desperately need healthy ways to cope but when life throws us so many curveballs how can ever feel good again?

Dr. Elizabeth Cronin understands how difficult life can be for women who do so much. She is a widely regarded clinical psychologist with extensive training in mindfulness meditation and her work combines her knowledge and experience from both fields. She is passionate about helping women find the peace of mind they deserve.

“I support high achieving, high functioning women who are anxious and/or overwhelmed reclaim their lives. My work is focused on helping my clients break free from deeply conditioned unhealthy patterns of thinking and open up a gateway to greater awareness, understanding, and freedom. I offer programs that teach and support the use of mental training practices, including mindfulness and meditation.”

After years of practicing as a clinical psychologist, Dr. Cronin’s focus is centered on a new paradigm which uses the latest developments in psychology and research on mindfulness. The current expectations experienced by most women are not sustainable. Even the most successful women experience a sense of burnout and wonder if this is all there is. Many feel they are stuck on a hamster wheel reliving the same worries and responsibilities over and over. Using a therapeutic approach, Dr. Cronin incorporates science-based, research proven ways to improve physical and mental health into all of her services.

“As women we become disconnected from our authentic selves as we strive to care for others. In focusing on others, we lose track of our own wants and needs. I know this is something that I struggle with! In addition, the idea of self-care feels selfish. This makes it easier to leave ourselves hanging. What I love about mindfulness meditation is that a regular practice allows us to remain the loving, caring people we want to be while also developing skills and strategies that help us take better care of ourselves. Over time, we can finally feel a sense of peace and joy and know that who we are and what we do is enough.”

Dr. Cronin is part of the growing interest in using mindfulness and meditation as tools for managing stress and increasing well-being. She published a Mindfulness Journal for Mental Health in February of 2022 which offers a range of practices readers can try as they experiment with mindfulness. So many people deal with anxiety and yet don’t access the benefits of mindfulness and her book was an effort to make mindfulness less daunting. There continues to be confusion around what mindfulness and meditation are and how to incorporate a regular practice into daily life. This is where Elizabeth comes in. She is committed to helping others learn about and experience the wide range of benefits which include positive changes in both physical and mental health.

Elizabeth describes mindfulness as being fully present in the moment, intentionally focusing on the here and now without judgement. She notes that much of the time we are in our “heads”, thinking about what is happening and making up stories about what is going on. We go from one moment to the next with an inner voice commenting on everything as it unfolds. This voice creates stress and keeps us from experiencing the small moments of peace or pleasure that build resilience.

Elizabeth is excited to offer a new group program that not only teaches women to meditate but walks them through the process of establishing a regular practice. Her course provides the support and encouragement required for real results.

“I wholeheartedly encourage women to sign up for my program because it can be extremely challenging to incorporate these techniques without professional guidance. While it seems simple to sit in silence and meditate, most people find it frustrating, confusing, and sometimes futile!”

Her unique, not to be missed, eight-week program, offered via ZOOM, is designed to help participants learn, understand, and practice in a warm and caring environment.

