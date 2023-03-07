Leads Near Me Announces Google Premier Partner Status
It is great for the auto repair industry to have a company that focuses on auto to receive this distinction. To have a Google Premier Partner focused only on them.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leads Near Me, a digital marketing company for auto repair shops, announces Google Premier Partner status for 2023. Only 3% of all digital agencies in the U.S. receive this status by meeting the Google Premier Partner requirements for Performance, Spend, and Certifications.
— Ryan Burton
“We are so pleased to share this distinction with the auto repair industry,” says Ryan Burton, founder and owner of Leads Near Me. “Our emphasis on Google ads and attention to marketing on the platform sets us apart from the one other agency that has reached this level in the auto repair industry.”
Leads Near Me manages $10M+ annually in Google ad revenue for auto repair shops and has become one of the fastest growing marketing companies for auto repair.
“Google ads is not an advertising channel you simply set and forget,” Burton explains. “It takes skill and experience to create campaigns that deliver strong results. We are proud that we are a company that puts attention and has become a leader at getting results with Google ads for shops.”
Burton adds that Leads Near Me’s Google Premier Partner status “should confirm to shops that if you want to grow, we have the expertise you need.”
“Our expertise concentrates on hands-on, value-based marketing management that helps our clients convert inquiries into customers that grow their businesses. That interrelationship with our clients isn’t a one-time and then we’re done collaboration,” Burton adds. “We’re in for the long haul as needed.”
Google says: “We’re excited to recognize Leads Near Me as a 2023 Premier Partner and for being in the top 3% of partners in the United States. Achieving Premier Partner status is an accomplishment worth celebrating and distinguishes Leads Near Me as a Google Ads expert to clients and the industry. We greatly value the strategic partnership we’ve developed with Leads Near Me and its clients.”
Burton concludes, “It is great for the auto repair industry to have a company that focuses on auto to receive this distinction. To have a Google Premier Partner focused only on them.”
About Leads Near Me:
Leads Near Me is a digital marketing agency for Auto Repair Shops. They have become known for their ability to Effortlessly Increase Car Count. Leads Near Me combines many years of experience, proprietary Google Ads software and a thirst for getting better every day to help auto repair companies grow their shops. With hundreds of shops in 43 states and Canada, Leads Near Me is uniquely qualified to help shop owners dramatically grow their revenue.
About Google:
Google is a technology company focusing on online advertising, search engine technology, cloud computing, computer software, quantum computing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics. It has been referred to as “the most powerful company in the world” and one of the world’s most valuable brands due to its market dominance, data collection, and technological advantages in artificial intelligence. Its parent company, Alphabet, is considered one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.
