Intern Applauds Pacific Tourism Organisation For Greater Understanding And Appreciation Of Tourism In The Pacific

Meet Lauren Schroeder.

Having just completed a two-month internship with the Pacific Tourism Organisation’s (SPTO) Division of Sustainable Tourism, Lauren Schroeder expressed appreciation for the opportunity to gain valuable insight into regional policy development.

“I jumped straight into work with the Division of Sustainable Tourism. The team has been super welcoming and supportive. I have learned so much over the past two months here and I have also been able to further develop my skills in policy development and strategic thinking,” she said.

“I have primarily been able to support the team through developing the draft Tokelau Sustainable Tourism Policy, as well as conducting research for a range of regional tourism initiatives. I have also provided feedback and recommendations to help improve a number of internal processes. This has been an invaluable experience”.

Originally from South Australia, Lauren lived in Fiji for 7 months, whilst completing her final tourism units with the University of the South Pacific. Having previously worked for the Tourism Industry Council South Australia, Lauren jumped at the opportunity to gain experience working in and with the Pacific, through an internship with SPTO.

“My background is in tourism industry development, but my passion is more specifically for sustainable tourism development, ensuring that our actions today do not compromise future generations’ ability to also experience tourism”.

“As my first experience working in the Pacific, my experience at SPTO has been great. Being part of SPTO’s diverse team, learning about the organisation’s membership and work, has been a privilege. I now have a much greater understanding of tourism in the Pacific and I look forward to utilising this knowledge in my future roles. I also look forward to being a tourist in the region one day, and experiencing the unique culture and experiences each member country has to offer”, she said.

In acknowledging the work carried out by Lauren, Manager Sustainable Tourism, Christina Leala Gale, noted with appreciation Lauren’s contributions during her two month tenure.

“Internships are always welcomed by our small team. We have certainly valued the opportunity to learn from Lauren and have no doubt that she will be a great ambassador for the Pacific”, Ms Gale said.

SPTO Chief Executive, Christopher Cocker, noted that as smaller agency SPTO is always keen to benefit from internship programmes and other such support.

“As a small organisation with a region wide mandate, SPTO welcomes any opportunity to benefit from additional manpower through internships and other such arrangements. We have enjoyed having Lauren with us over the past two months and hope that her experience in the Pacific and with SPTO will prove to be beneficial in her future endeavours”, said Mr. Cocker.