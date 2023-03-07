Candy Digital and Getty Images Partner to Release First Ever Digital Archival Collectibles Showcasing Rare Imagery of 1970s Music Icons

Collectors will have the opportunity to view and purchase digital collectibles from the '70s Music & Culture Collection, which highlights the iconic artists and moments that defined the world of music and culture and celebrates the photographers whose lenses captured history

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Candy Digital, the next-generation digital collectible company, and Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced the partnership of Exposure: by Getty Images & Candy. For the first time, rare photographs from Getty Images' storied archives will be available to individual fans and collectors to own and collect as part of the '70s Music & Culture Collection . In celebration of the collaboration kickoff, Candy Digital will also offer photography and music fans the ability to mint an introductory image for free for a limited time.



The '70s Music & Culture Collection contains digital collectible photographs that were meticulously curated by Getty Images experts and archivists to create a celebration of the iconic artists and moments that defined music and culture in the 1970s, as well as the photographers who captured them. Getty Images’ digital archival collectibles on Candy.com showcase imagery captured by six of the most skilled photographers of their generation: Don Paulsen, David Redfern, Fin Costello, Richard Creamer, Steve Morley, and Peter Keegan. The collection is comprised of unique images captured by these photographers, including iconic works depicting Bruce Springsteen, Elvis, David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, AC/DC, Gladys Knight, James Brown, and John Lennon via open edition mints on www.candy.com/gettyimages .

“The release of the '70s Music & Culture Collection represents an exciting new way for fans to collect and display these historical moments in culture in high resolution and a level of quality that these world-class photographers originally intended,” said Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital. “As the leading digital collectible platform, Candy Digital is focused on working with premium IP partners in sports, entertainment, and culture to leverage technology to enrich the fan and collector experience. Our partnership with Getty Images underscores our commitment to store and provide access to important and impactful photographic records using blockchain technology.”

“The launch of the '70s Music & Culture Collection draws on Getty Images’ timeless and meticulously preserved archives allowing individuals to own unique moments in music history that engage their passion,” said Peter Orlowsky, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development, Getty Images. “Our partnership with Candy Digital gives us a new way to honor our mission which is to move the world with our high quality, impactful visual content.”

The collection will be available starting on March 21st, ranging from $25 to $200 on Candy.com. Fans and collectors can process their transactions through credit card payments, an accessible on-ramp offering for the non-Web3 audience. Fans from the United States (& Territories), Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom can visit Getty Images Digital Collections page at Candy.com/GettyImages.

About Candy Digital

Candy Digital is a next-generation technology company that designs and develops officially licensed, premium digital collectibles that connect people to their passions. Candy Digital’s team of world-class digital artists, designers, and technologists are developing a broad range of digital collectibles that are reimagining fandom.

Candy Digital is an official digital collectible partner of Getty Images, Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Netflix, the Race Team Alliance, and WWE. In 2023, Candy Digital was nominated for the Sports Business Tech Awards for best in web3. Candy Digital operates digital collectible ecosystems where fans and collectors are able to purchase, sell, and share authentic digital collectibles to deepen their love of sports, entertainment and culture.

About Getty Images

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images , iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 507,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news , sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

