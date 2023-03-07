1PointFive and the Houston Astros announce Direct Air Capture Carbon Removal Credit Agreement

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1PointFive, a carbon capture, utilization and sequestration company, and the Houston Astros, announced today the team has agreed to purchase carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removal credits from 1PointFive’s Direct Air Capture (DAC) plant under construction in Ector County, Texas. This progressive agreement is a demonstration of the Astros commitment to continuous improvement of their fan experience via environmental investment.



DAC is a technology that captures and removes large volumes of CO 2 directly from the atmosphere, which can be safely and securely stored deep underground in geologic formations. For this agreement with the Astros, CO 2 captured by DAC will be sequestered in saline reservoirs not associated with oil and gas production. DAC provides a practical solution for hard-to-decarbonize activities, such as air travel, to help achieve climate goals. Over the next three years, the Astros will utilize the removal credits across a number of activities throughout the ballpark as they work towards a carbon neutral footprint.

“We are pleased to further our relationship with the Houston Astros and provide a solution to address future carbon emissions,” said Michael Avery, President and General Manager, 1PointFive. “We are excited about the opportunity that Direct Air Capture presents to help organizations reduce their carbon footprint.”

“We are grateful to 1PointFive for their focused commitment to carbon removal and technology innovation to support this cause,” said Marcel Braithwaite, Senior Vice President Business Operations, Houston Astros. “We remain committed to continuous improvement of our stadium for our fans and purchasing carbon removal credits is an important investment for us.”

About 1PointFive

1PointFive is a Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) platform that is working to help curb global temperature rise to 1.5°C by 2050 through the deployment of decarbonization solutions, including Carbon Engineering's Direct Air Capture (DAC) and AIR TO FUELS™ technologies alongside geologic sequestration hubs. More at 1PointFive.com.

