PolyPid to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in Miami, Florida, on March 14-16, 2023.

Barclays Global Investor Conference:

Presentation Date:  Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Presentation Time: 4:35 PM Eastern Time
   

Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid during the conference should contact their Barclays representative.

About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts: 
PolyPid, Ltd. 
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US Operations
Tel: +1-908-376-6758

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


