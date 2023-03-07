Traction Uranium Commences Key Lake South (KLS) Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

The KLS Property is located approximately 6 kilometers to the southwest of Cameco’s Key Lake uranium mill and in close vicinity to modern uranium mining facilities and highway transportation in northern Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce that, along with UGreenco Energy Corp., completion of the temporary work camp (see Figure 1) and arrival of both the geological team and the drill crew to the Key Lake South (“KLS”) Project. The winter 2023 KLS diamond drill program will follow up on the “radioactive black soil” that had assayed high grade uranium mineralization (0.93 wt. % U308 and 1180 ppm Cobalt) found near the surface in the till/overburden and a “radioactive swamp” discovered in fall of 2022 (see news release dated September 27, 2022 and November 14th, 2022).



Figure 1. Key Lake South Project Temporary Work Camp Facilities

Phase 1 diamond drilling is planned for 10 high priority targets totaling approximately 2,000 metres (see Figure 2). Most of the drill targets are situated at the edge of the broad gravity-lows identified in the ground gravity survey of 2022 (see news release dated November 1st, 2022) and targeting areas with extreme surface uranium anomalies mapped in 1973 which can be found on Assessment Report # 74H04-001 on the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD).

Figure 2. The proposed phase 1 diamond drilling of 2023. Black dots represent proposed drill collars, green squares represent surface radioactive anomalies discovered in the ground program of 2022, red shaded areas represent surface uranium anomalies (uranium content >2.345 ppm) from the airborne gamma-ray spectrometric survey (Ford et al., 2006*) and the black shaded area represents the “Athabasca Sandstone” mapped from cobbles in till in 1973 (referenced from Assessment Report # 74H04-001, (SMAD) Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database). Actual location of drill collars may change upon ground conditions in the field.

*Ford, K.L., Carson, J.M., Coyle, M., Delaney, G., and Shives, R.B.K.2006: Geophysical Series – NTS 74H/4 – Zimmer Lake, Saskatchewan; Geological Survey of Canada, Open File 5038, Saskatchewan Industry and Resources, Open File 2006-12, scale 1:50 000.

The previously unknown radioactive anomalies discovered by Traction’s exploration team during the ground program of 2022 are of particular interest. Sampling of the “black soil”, where the horizon had an observed thickness of approximately 30 centimetres returned high grade uranium mineralization in the SRC analysis results. In addition, with the ground presently frozen, the “radioactive swamp” is now accessible which is another high priority drill target for the company’s team. Drill crews are currently mobilizing equipment to the first drill target to commence coring this week (see Figure 3).

Figure 3. Crew mobilizing equipment to KLS drill site.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Linglin Chu, M.Sc., P. Geo., who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is a director of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of UGreenco Energy Corp. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the KLS Property but may not be representative of expected results.

