Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- CUPERTINO, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference, taking place March 12-14 in Dana Point, CA. Please see additional details below:

35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday, March 13th, 2023
Time: 3:00 p.m. PT
Speaker: Laxminarayan Bhat, Founder & CEO of Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Format: Company Presentation
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/rvph/1856480
   

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact a ROTH representative. For information about the ROTH Conference, please refer to events website.

About Reviva
Reviva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and R1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries. For more information, please visit the Reviva website and Corporate Presentation.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com


