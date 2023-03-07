Qples by Fobi Signs New Reseller Agreement with bBIG Communications Inc.

bBIG signing helps expand Qples’ reseller network and represents a significant opportunity for Fobi to digitally transform the US military market.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BC, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that Qples by Fobi has signed a new reseller deal with bBIG Communications Inc. bBIG is a full-service agency that offers customized marketing and media solutions and is a Chief Marketer 200 top marketing agency for five years in a row. bBIG works with many global Tier 1 CPG brands, including Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, and Red Bull, who currently use bBIG services for traditional promotional and coupon campaigns, but will now be able to utilize the Qples coupon platform for both print-at-home coupons and the new AI (8112) Universal Digital Coupons.



bBIG has been involved in the couponing industry for over 25 years and offers specialized savings and consumer promotions directly to the 1.4m active U.S. military on duty, and the 16.5m retired military families worldwide. As military organizations, communities, and resources become increasingly automated, this agreement with bBIG opens up several new, significant opportunities for Fobi to deliver additional digital solutions to the military market. For example, Fobi’s digital verification platform, AltID, can be used to securely verify military membership for each individual and their families, and provide wallet passes as a way to increase the security of shared cards and help prevent identity fraud overall.

NEW RESELLER AGREEMENT DRIVES ENHANCED VALUE FOR QPLES ALONGSIDE EXISTING AFFILIATE PARTNERSHIP

Qples has an existing business relationship with bBIG as an affiliate partner, with Qples coupons available for print on the agency’s exclusive military online savings site, MyMilitarySavings.com. Through the Qples Affiliate Marketing platform, partners like bBIG enable Qples to resell coupon prints through affiliate websites and social platforms, driving additional revenue for Qples through the increased number of coupon prints and clips generated.

QPLES RESELLER DEAL WITH bBIG LEADS TO ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT AS A REFERRAL PARTNER FOR PASSCREATOR BY FOBI

On February 28th, 2023, Fobi and bBIG signed a referral partnership with the company’s Wallet Pass platform, Passcreator. This partnership provides Fobi with a significant opportunity to expand its Passcreator customer base to various bBIG clients and partners. bBIG also aims to use Fobi’s digital ID verification solution, AltID, to ensure customers are verified members of the military and their families.



Mark Igo, Chief Operating Officer of bBIG Communications, states: “We are thrilled to announce this new reseller partnership with Qples, having already established a key relationship together as an affiliate partner. As the coupon industry continues to shift toward the 8112 digital format, the Qples platform is helping us better support our CPG brand clients and enhance their promotional offerings to their own customers.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, states: “We are very focused on accelerating the expansion of the Qples platform and this signing of our reseller agreement with bBIG is a tremendous win-win.

bBIG has a solid 25+ year track record and their list of top-tier clients speaks for itself. The additional Passcreator deal with bBIG also presents a great opportunity for Fobi to potentially deliver more mobile-first platforms and solutions to the U.S. military community, such as our digital verification solution AltID. This agreement provides us with a very large opportunity here with the U.S. military services market, which I believe can be successfully repeated globally.”

About bBIG Communications Inc.

bBIG Communications Inc. offers customized marketing and media solutions that are rooted in the foundation of helping its clients win. We help companies maximize engagement and sales through integrated marketing and media campaigns that encompass all elements of the marketing mix from strategy and innovation to consumer activation. For more information, visit https://bBIGcommunications.com/ .

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

