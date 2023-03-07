Marotta Controls Named a New Jersey Top Workplace for 2023

Aerospace and Defense Supplier’s Rank Improves in Second Annual Survey, Indicating Increased Employee Satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- MONTVILLE, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced that it has again been named one of New Jersey’s top workplaces. Hosted by NJ Advance Media (NJ.com) in partnership with Energage, the statewide recognition program is based solely on employee survey responses to Culture Driver statements and serves as a candid tool to assess corporate culture as well as internal leadership impact and staff opportunity.



Marotta Controls was one of 27 Aerospace and Defense companies evaluated nationwide and ranked in the top 36 percent in that category. The company’s position this year demonstrated an improvement in its overall employee survey results versus those of 2022.

Throughout the last year, Marotta Controls rolled out a strategic reorganization designed to better support customers with dedicated business units. The new operation model also restructured employee journeys by creating new opportunities for knowledge sharing, professional and personal development, and promotion paths. The company’s recent ranking suggests these changes are having the desired impact on employee engagement and satisfaction.

Overall, employees recently surveyed demonstrated an improvement in positivity across the board save for one question where the answer remained on par with last year’s response. Specifically, employees relayed that they feel significantly better informed with respect to important decisions made within the company. Marotta Controls also received higher accolades this year for encouraging different points of view as well as for making employees feel included.

“We have always and will always focus on our employees,” said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO, Marotta Controls. “Marotta Controls owes its success to their commitment and passion for the work they do and the customers we serve. We want every individual walking through our doors to know that they are valued and that we deeply appreciate the comments they provide in these surveys as well as the honor they bestow on us. We’re proud of what we built together. And, without question, we are excited for what’s to come.”

This is Marotta Controls’ second year participating. At the time of the survey, the company’s employee base included approximately 520 individuals. Seventy-nine percent responded, far exceeding the national participation average of 63 from the benchmarked Aerospace and Defense companies.

Notably, the respondents recognized the company as excelling in several crucial areas that shape company culture. Some of these areas, in addition to those mentioned above, include:

The company operating by strong values and moving in the right direction.

Employees feeling appreciated and that they are part of something meaningful

Management caring about employees’ concerns

Individual learning, growth, and inclusion

Encouragement of new ideas and perspectives



The complete list and ranking of New Jersey’s Top Workplaces will be formally released later this quarter.

Media: Access accompanying images here.

Methodology

Managed by the independent firm Energage, the NJ.com program is free and open to any organization with 50 or more employees. Staff members of nominated companies complete a questionnaire that addresses employee-centric issues from benefits and expectations to career opportunity and management support. Energage then uses its patented analytic tools and expertise gained from more than 16 years of culture research across 70,000 organizations to assess and report on the data.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com