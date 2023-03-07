Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,342 in the last 365 days.

PDS Biotech to Participate at 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference being held virtually on March 13-15, 2023.

Oppenheimer Conference 
Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time: 8:00 AM ET
Investors can register for the webcast here

Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, PDS Biotechnology.

About PDS Biotechnology 
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune®, PDS0301, and Infectimune™ T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® and PDS0301 based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Investor Contacts:
Deanne Randolph
PDS Biotech
Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613
Email: drandolph@pdsbiotech.com

Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
Email: pdsb@cg.capital

Media Contacts: 
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Dave Schemelia 
Phone: +1 (609) 468-9325 
dschemelia@tiberend.com  

Bill Borden 
Phone: +1 (732) 910-1620 
bborden@tiberend.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

PDS Biotech to Participate at 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more