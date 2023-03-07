PDS Biotech to Participate at 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference being held virtually on March 13-15, 2023.



Oppenheimer Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Investors can register for the webcast here

Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, PDS Biotechnology .

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune®, PDS0301, and Infectimune™ T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® and PDS0301 based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

