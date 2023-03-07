Orchestra BioMed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW HOPE, Pa., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced that company management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place virtually from March 13-15, 2023, and the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in Miami, FL, from March 14-16, 2023.



Details on the presentations are shown below.

Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: March 13, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: March 14, 2023

Time: 10:45 AM ET

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy™ (CNT™) for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide, and Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. Orchestra BioMed has additional product candidates and plans to potentially expand its product pipeline through acquisitions, strategic collaborations, licensing, and organic development. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements relating to Orchestra BioMed’s ability to successfully execute on its late-stage development programs and identify new potential opportunities. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “to be,” “will,” “would,” or the negative or plural of these words, or similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The Company cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified herein, and those identified under the heading “Risk Factors—Risks Related to Orchestra’s Business and New Orchestra Following the Business Combination” in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Orchestra BioMed’s predecessor) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) on December 16, 2022 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can they assess the impact of all factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that “the Company believes” and similar statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to the Company as of the date hereof and while the Company believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and the Company’s statements should not be read to indicate that it has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Investor Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

(646) 597-6989

Bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Bill Berry

Berry & Company Public Relations LLC

(212) 253-8881

bberry@berrypr.com