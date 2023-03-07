Qorvo® Introduces Industry’s First Single-Chip Intelligent Battery Management Solutions for 20-Cell Systems

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, today announced it has expanded its power management portfolio to include the PAC22140 and PAC25140 Power Application Controller® (PAC) devices. The two PACs are the industry’s first single-chip solutions to offer support for battery packs with up to 20 cells in series (20s). These products leverage an intelligent motor control foundation to enable intelligent battery management solutions (BMS) for a wide range of industrial, e-mobility and battery backup applications.



The highly integrated PAC22140 and PAC25140 save designers more than 50% of PCB space and lower total BOM cost by 30%, while reducing time to market leveraging Qorvo's hardware and firmware ecosystem. The devices integrate all essential analog and power management peripherals with a 32-bit Arm® Cortex® M0 or M4F microcontroller and include cell balancing, monitoring and protection for 10s-20s battery packs.

The PAC22140 and PAC25140 provide access to multiple analog and digital peripherals required to manage today’s high-cell-count battery packs. These include a programmable-gain differential amplifier, multiple 16-bit Sigma-Delta ADCs for current and voltage sensing, and a 10-bit SAR ADC. A single-supply 145V-buck DC/DC controller generates a 5V system rail to power the device, while an integrated charge pump supports the charge and discharge FET drivers.

"The need for higher cell count solutions is increasing as end users demand longer battery life, faster charging time and lighter overall weight from new battery-powered applications,” said Brian McCarthy, senior manager for Qorvo’s PAC product line. “The highly integrated PAC22140 and PAC25140 provide designers complete solutions for these high-power, high-performance systems.”

Feature PAC22140 PAC25140 Microcontroller 50-MHz Arm Cortex M0 with 10-bit SAR ADC 150-MHz Arm Cortex M4F with 12-bit SAR ADC MCU memory 32kB - Flash

8kB - SRAM 128kB - Flash

32kB - SRAM Communication Supported UART, SPI, I2C/SMBus CAN, UART, SPI, I2C/SMBus GPIOs 17 24

The PAC22140 and PAC25140 provide a low power hibernate mode of less than 3µA, enabling long storage time with wakeup from push button, timer or charger detection. The integrated high-voltage buck reduces thermal issues by supporting the system with a 5V regulated supply up to 225mA. An integrated 3.3V-LDO supplies up to 90mA for running additional peripherals. An analog MUX is connected to the SAR ADC for safety checks on internal nodes.

The PAC22140, in volume production today, is available in a 9x9 mm, 60-pin QFN package, while the PAC25140, sampling today with production in April 2023, is available in a 10x10 mm, 68-pin QFN package. Qorvo’s PAC22140EVK1 and PAC25140EVK1 hardware development kits enable users to develop intelligent BMS solutions by taking advantage of the fully integrated Arm Cortex-M microcontroller with a BMS-specific analog front-end (AFE). For pre-production samples of the PAC25140 and PAC25140EVK1 please contact a Qorvo sales representative.

For more information about Qorvo’s advanced solutions for power applications, please visit our Intelligent Battery Solutions and Intelligent Motor Controllers sites.

These products will be highlighted at Embedded World 2023 from March 14-16 in Nuremberg, Germany at Qorvo booth 4-578. More information about Qorvo’s innovative technologies on display at Embedded World, along with links to schedule meetings and interviews at the show, can be found at https://www.qorvo.com/newsroom/trade-shows/ew-2023.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) supplies innovative semiconductor solutions that make a better world possible. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare and aerospace/defense. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how our diverse and innovative team is helping connect, protect and power our planet.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Doug DeLieto

VP, Investor Relations

W +1-336-678-7968 Media Contact:

Scott Lewis

Director – Product Marcom

scott.lewis@qorvo.com

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under U.S. federal securities laws. Our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to fluctuations in our operating results; our substantial dependence on developing new products and achieving design wins; our dependence on several large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; continued volatility and uncertainty in customer demand, worldwide economies and financial markets resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict in Ukraine or other macroeconomic factors; a loss of revenue if defense and aerospace contracts are canceled or delayed; our dependence on third parties; risks related to sales through distributors; risks associated with the operation of our manufacturing facilities; business disruptions; poor manufacturing yields; increased inventory risks and costs, including under long-term supply agreements, due to timing of customers’ forecasts; our inability to effectively manage or maintain evolving relationships with chipset suppliers; our ability to continue to innovate in a very competitive industry; underutilization of manufacturing facilities; unfavorable changes in interest rates, pricing of certain precious metals, utility rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our acquisitions and other strategic investments failing to achieve financial or strategic objectives; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; warranty claims, product recalls and product liability; changes in our effective tax rate; changes in the favorable tax status of certain of our subsidiaries; enactment of international or domestic tax legislation, or changes in regulatory guidance; risks associated with environmental, health and safety regulations, and climate change; risks from international sales and operations; economic regulation in China; changes in government trade policies, including imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our debt; restrictions imposed by the agreements governing our debt; our reliance on our intellectual property portfolio; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; security breaches and other similar disruptions compromising our information; theft, loss or misuse of personal data by or about our employees, customers or third parties; provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law may discourage takeovers and business combinations that our stockholders might consider to be in their best interests; and volatility in the price of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 2, 2022 and Qorvo's subsequent reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.