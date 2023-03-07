Certara announces the release of Simcyp™ PBPK Simulator Version 22, expanding ability to simulate untested scenarios for new patient and therapeutic types

Simcyp Simulator has been utilized to inform more than 300 label claims for 90+ novel drugs in lieu of conducting clinical studies

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the release of Simcyp Simulator Version 22, which includes new capabilities and updated features to the Company’s population-based modeling and simulation platform. The Simcyp Simulator is the pharmaceutical industry’s most sophisticated physiologically based pharmacokinetics (PBPK) platform and is being applied to small and large molecule drug candidates. The Simcyp Simulator has proven use cases across drug development, including first-in-human dosing, extrapolation to special populations, bioequivalence testing, optimizing clinical study design and predicting drug-drug interactions (DDIs).



“We are excited to expand and improve upon the Simcyp Simulator capabilities to advance modern drug development with the launch of our latest version,” said Masoud Jamei, Ph. D, SVP of Simcyp R&D at Certara. “These novel capabilities address a wider set of scientific analyses by expanding the range of populations, compounds, therapeutic types, and drug delivery approaches.”

New capabilities in Version 22 include:

Additional ethnic populations to reflect the diversity of patient types that would be prescribed new drugs

to reflect the diversity of patient types that would be prescribed new drugs Expansion of compound library allowing expedited assessment of DDIs for a wider variety of therapeutic compounds

allowing expedited assessment of DDIs for a wider variety of therapeutic compounds Enhancement of subcutaneous dosing capabilities to improve bioavailability predictions after sub-cutaneous dosing of large and small molecules

to improve bioavailability predictions after sub-cutaneous dosing of large and small molecules Upgraded capabilities for simulating drugs PK during pregnancy, lactation, and pediatric for small and large molecule drugs

for small and large molecule drugs Expanding and enhancing mechanistic modelling of kidney transporters, dermal absorption for new skin types, long acting injectables (LAI), excipients modelling and virtual bioequivalence, cross trials and species fitting, and mechanism-based inhibition (MBI) of metabolism.



Certara also unveiled Simcyp™ Designer, an intuitive environment for users to develop Pharmacodynamic (PD) and Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) models linked to Simcyp PBPK models. Simcyp Designer is available as an add-on module to the Simcyp simulator.

“Biosimulation, specifically PBPK continues to grow in regulatory adoption, as evidenced by the growth of guidance documents and drug approvals that depict its value. Certara’s Simcyp Simulator has been leveraged for more than 90 FDA-approved novel drugs, with >300 label claims using the Simulator in lieu of human clinical trials. Our commitment to continually enhancing the simulator is a commitment to accelerating medicines to patients who need them most,” said William F. Feehery, Ph.D., CEO of Certara.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology, and teams of pharmaceutical development experts with broad and complementary expertise to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

