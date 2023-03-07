Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,360 in the last 365 days.

Rain Oncology to Present At Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Oncology Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics with its lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, Chief Executive Officer of Rain, will be presenting a corporate overview at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET, in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here. A replay of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the event and will be archived on the Rain website at www.rainoncology.com.

About Rain Oncology Inc.
Rain Oncology Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com        


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rain Oncology to Present At Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more