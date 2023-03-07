New DZS Xtreme Transport Solution Enables Service Providers to Automate and Accelerate Optical Service Deployments

Leverages recently launched Saber 4400’s powerful transport features and includes an open approach to seamlessly work across multi-vendor networks to enable end-to-end optical service orchestration and automation

DALLAS, March 07, 2023 -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software solutions, today announced that it has further expanded its Cloud EDGE portfolio with the launch of DZS Xtreme Transport. Along with the DZS Xtreme Access and DZS Xtreme Mobile solutions, DZS Xtreme Transport helps communications service providers accelerate deployment and streamline management of differentiating new services over next-generation, high-bandwidth and low-latency optical broadband infrastructure. The DZS Xtreme Transport solution will be highlighted at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) taking place in San Diego, March 7 - 9.



“DZS Xtreme Transport completes the DZS Xtreme end-to-end service orchestration and automation solution based on an open, multi-layer and cross-domain approach encompassing Transport, Access and Mobile,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “We believe that no other broadband systems and software company can deliver all these capabilities in a unified solution.”

DZS Xtreme Transport’s open approach works with Open ROADM based, multi-vendor optical transport networks and leverages key functionality included in the award-winning DZS Saber 4400 coherent optical transport platform to enable end-to-end optical services that push high bandwidth to the very edge of the network, closer to subscribers. DZS Xtreme Transport also enables service providers to derive maximum value from the unique characteristics of the Saber 4400 platform for middle-mile and network edge deployments, including:

The newly available 2-degree CDC Flex ROADM and Transponder/Muxponder on a hardened, long-reach coherent optical metro and edge transport platform

Up to 400Gbps per wavelength in a small 1 rack unit (RU) form factor

The ability to use existing or low-cost cabinets and eliminate the need for expensive, temperature-controlled enclosures and central office locations for extended reach



Compared with alternatives, service providers can realize savings ranging from approximately $20,000 to over $200,000 per site by deploying the Saber 4400. This avoids costs associated with building and maintaining environmentally controlled structures, such as heat exchanger or air conditioning installations/upgrades, and construction of pads, shelters, or buildings.

DZS Xtreme Transport utilizes standards-compliant models and APIs from established standards bodies such as the TM Forum, IETF, Open ROADM, ONF and Open Daylight. By leveraging a plug-in based architecture, DZS Xtreme orchestration can integrate easily with third-party southbound systems using standard APIs or, in the case of proprietary systems, native APIs. DZS Xtreme’s northbound orchestration interface uses TMF and REST open APIs to OSS/BSS systems. Standards supported include Openflow, NETCONF and YANG.

DZS Xtreme also reflects DZS’ significant investment in user experience and interface design. The DZS Xtreme Transport SDN controller is extremely intuitive and user-friendly to help even nontechnical users get up to speed quickly and minimize time to benefit for end-customers. Telus, a leading Canadian CSP, has accelerated delivery of new features and onboarding of new services by 300% to 400% by leveraging the DZS Xtreme portfolio.

By integrating the industry-first hardened optical transport capabilities of the DZS Saber 4400 with the advanced automation capabilities of DZS Xtreme Access, the award-winning experience management delivered by DZS CloudCheck and Expresse, and the industry-leading performance and density offered by the DZS Velocity V6 system, DZS provides a complete solution for AI-driven access service for optimized operations and Service Level Agreement (SLA) management and a clear path to 50G and 100G bandwidth from the Optical EDGE to the Access EDGE and Subscriber EDGE.

DZS CEO Charlie Vogt will participate in a panel discussion on “The State of Fiber in America” at the OFC conference on Wednesday, March 8 at 2:15 pm in Theater II. Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bender will also present, “Technologies, Focus, & Added Value of a Single Multi-Access Optical PON Network: Architectures and Considerations for Converged 50 and 100G Multi-PON Access Networks” on March 8, at 3:30 pm in Expo Theater II.

