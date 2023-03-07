Hydreight Adds Service Providers in Over 600 Cities to its Platform

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("Hydreight" or the "Company") ( TSXV: NURS )( FSE: SO6 )( OTCQB: HYDTF ) an on-demand home healthcare and wellness platform, is pleased to announce that it has onboarded new service providers in over 612 cities in the past 12 months.



Hydreight is available throughout the U.S., with California, Georgia, Texas, and New York showing the strongest growth in the past year. Its unique regulatory framework makes it possible for nurses and other licensed health and wellness professionals to deliver care independently, outside of traditional medical facilities.

Patients can use the app to book home health and wellness services, ranging from IV infusions to diagnostic tests, personal care, aesthetic services, and more. The Company has plans to continue to expand the variety of services available.

“Nurses on our platform can choose the services they want to offer, make their own hours, and be their own bosses,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight. “We see nurses using Hydreight to change their lifestyle to one with more flexibility, or to simply supplement their income on the side by picking up a few hours of work whenever they choose.”

A recent survey by the American Nurses Foundation found that at least 43% of nurses are considering leaving the profession.

“The pandemic state of emergency will be lifted this Summer, but for nurses, there remains a state of emergency. Nurses are burned out, striking, and leaving the profession altogether,” added Madden. “It's not because they don't love what they do, but overwhelmingly due to challenging working conditions. Hydreight offers an alternative solution, a solution which enables them to have more control over their lives and careers.”

Hydreight nurses work independently with the oversight of a Hydreight medical director and have access to a digital pharmacy, as well as a full suite of HIPPA-compliant tools to manage the operations of their business including scheduling, payments, and more.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: NURS ) an on-demand home healthcare and wellness platform that bridges the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The network offers medical director oversight, liability insurance, HIPAA-compliant documentation, competitively priced prescriptions via a 503B licensed pharmacy, and more. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully-integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, managing patient data, and more, making it possible to deliver fully-compliant mobile medicine across 50 states. Learn more at Hydreight.com .

Patients can download Hydreight from the Apple App store or Google Play Store , and prospective service providers can sign up at: Hydreight.com/start-a-business/

