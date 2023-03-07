Submit Release
Clene Nanomedicine to Participate in Roth’s 35th Annual Healthcare Conference and Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate in Roth’s 35th Annual Healthcare Conference set for March 12th-14th and in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on March 7th and 22nd.

EVENT DETAILS:

Roth 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, March 12-14

Presentation/Fireside Chat Time: March 13 starting at 3:30 p.m. E.D.T
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/clnn/1826765

The webcast of this presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.invest.clene.com.  

Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer, and Morgan Brown, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A session. Individuals can register by using the link below.

March 7 – 4 p.m. EDT, https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-clnn-2023-03-07-130000

March 22 – 2 p.m. EDT, https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-clnn-2023-03-22-130000

Registration for the Renmark events may be limited but access to the replays will be posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website within a few days of the events. To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Clene

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
James R. Kautz: jkautz@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Media Contact
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
(858) 717-2310		   Investor Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
617-283-2856


