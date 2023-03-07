Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is Expected to Reach $2.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) industry is expected to see significant growth in the near future as more organizations recognize the need for automated laboratory data management solutions. LIMS solutions can help organizations save time, reduce errors, and improve the accuracy of their laboratory data. As the technology continues to develop, LIMS solutions are expected to become increasingly more user-friendly and intuitive. Additionally, LIMS solutions are expected to become more affordable, allowing more organizations to take advantage of the benefits that they offer. Furthermore, the development of cloud-based LIMS solutions is expected to enable organizations to access their data from any location, making LIMS solutions more accessible than ever before.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.1 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth of this market is attributed to the increasing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for the adoption of LIMS, technological advancements in LIMS offerings, increasing R&D expenditure in different industries, and growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS.

The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $1.1 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% Market Size Available for 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Component, By Deployment mode, By Industries & By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Significant growth potential in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements

Notable Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) mergers and acquisitions for 2021 – 2022 include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s acquisition of LabVantage Solutions

Waters Corporation’s acquisition of IDBS

Agilent Technologies’ acquisition of Cytiva

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s acquisition of Core Informatics

PerkinElmer’s acquisition of LabWare

Illumina’s acquisition of GenoLogics

LabLynx’s acquisition of LabVantage Solutions

Sartorius’ acquisition of Bio-Rad’s Bioinformatics and LIMS business

LabLynx’s acquisition of STARLIMS

Accelrys’ acquisition of IDBS

Growth Drivers of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market from Macro to Micro:

Increasing Focus on Quality Assurance and Compliance Requirements: Quality assurance and compliance requirements are becoming increasingly stringent in many industries, creating demand for laboratory information management systems (LIMS) as a key technology to ensure regulatory compliance.

Growing Demand for Automation and Digitalization: The growing demand for automation and digitalization in the laboratory space is driving the LIMS market, as they provide a comprehensive platform for the management and analysis of laboratory data.

Increasing Usage of Cloud-Based LIMS: Cloud-based LIMS are gaining popularity among organizations, as they offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for storing and managing laboratory data.

Growing Need for Data Management and Analysis: The rising need for data management and analysis in the laboratory space is driving the growth of the LIMS market, as they provide a comprehensive platform for managing and analyzing laboratory data.

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure: The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets has led to a growing demand for LIMS, as they offer a comprehensive platform for managing and analyzing laboratory data.

Hypothetic Challenges of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market in Near Future:

Increasing Competition: The LIMS market is becoming increasingly competitive as new vendors and products are entering the market. This is leading to a decrease in pricing, making it difficult for vendors to differentiate their products and services.

Increasing Regulatory Requirements: Many countries are introducing new regulations and standards to ensure the quality of laboratory data. This is driving vendors to develop complex LIMS systems that meet the new standards.

Increasing Demand for Customization: Laboratories are increasingly demanding customized LIMS solutions that meet their specific needs. This is forcing vendors to develop LIMS solutions that are customizable and can be tailored to the customer’s requirements.

Need for Cross-Platform Compatibility: As laboratories are using a variety of different software and systems, there is an increasing need for LIMS solutions that are compatible across multiple platforms.

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions: Cloud-based LIMS solutions are becoming increasingly popular as they offer greater scalability and flexibility. As cloud-based solutions become more widely adopted, vendors must adapt their LIMS systems to meet the needs of cloud users.

Growing Security Concerns: As more laboratories are relying on digital systems to store and manage data, there is an increasing need for enhanced security measures to protect this data. Vendors must ensure that their LIMS solutions are secure and compliant with applicable regulations.

Top 3 Use Cases of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market:

Quality Control and Compliance: A LIMS can be used to manage and monitor safety and quality control processes in a laboratory, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Automated Data Management: A LIMS can be used to automate the management of large volumes of data, including sample tracking, data storage, and analysis.

Sample Tracking and Management: A LIMS can be used to track the movement of samples throughout the laboratory environment, including sample preparation, testing, and storage. It can also be used to manage sample inventory and ensure that samples are properly stored and handled.

