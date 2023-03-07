ServiceTrade hires Oscar Moreno as EVP of Engineering

New hires of crucial industry executives to deliver even more customer value to commercial fire and mechanical contractors & allow ServiceTrade to accelerate innovation & R&D

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, a leader in purpose-built software for commercial contractors, today announced the hiring of Oscar Moreno as EVP of Engineering. In this newly created role, he will lead a global team delivering ServiceTrade innovation to more than 1,200 customers.



Mr. Moreno is a seasoned leader with 20+ years of experience delivering transformation technology solutions to the market. He joins ServiceTrade from PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), where he was responsible for leading the development and growth of PROS' flagship product, PROS Pricing. In this position, Mr. Moreno also was instrumental in expanding the company's product offerings and increasing its global footprint, serving customers in a wide range of industries.

“I’m excited to join ServiceTrade at such a critical growth phase,” said Oscar Moreno, incoming EVP of Engineering. “ServiceTrade is the clear market leader, and I look forward to delivering the most scalable, flexible, and secure product offerings for the commercial contracting industry.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Oscar Moreno to the ServiceTrade team,” said Billy Marshall, CEO, ServiceTrade. “His experience building development operations with global scale will help ServiceTrade achieve our ambitious growth plans over the coming years.”

Additional new hires bring industry expertise to grow customer value

In addition to hiring Oscar Moreno, ServiceTrade has completed a round of critical new hires with significant expertise in the fire safety and mechanical industries.

In November 2022, Vince Kugel joined ServiceTrade to head the development of new innovative solutions for commercial mechanical contractors. Vince Kugel is a recognized thought leader in the commercial HVAC market. He started as an engineer with Siemens before developing software for the Linc Group and eventually founding NorthBoundary. In this new role at ServiceTrade, Mr. Kugel is focused on providing value to organizations looking to sell and deliver more maintenance agreements that optimize technician workloads and outperform margin targets.

In September 2022, Jack Coffelt joined ServiceTrade with the acquisition of Asurio to accelerate growth in the fire and life safety inspection industry segment. Jack Coffelt brings over 30 years of experience in the Fire Life Safety industry, beginning in the US Navy and continuing with industry leaders like Siemens, Honeywell, and Simplex-Grinnell. He brings extensive, practical knowledge across various Fire Life Safety disciplines. Mr. Coffelt also serves on numerous fire safety industry committees, including NFPA 72, where he serves as a technical committee member.

“ServiceTrade is the leader in technology applications for commercial mechanical and fire life safety contractors because we focus on the innovations that drive transformative change for commercial contractors,” said Billy Marshall, CEO, ServiceTrade. “The addition of Oscar Moreno to lead engineering and Jack Coffelt and Vince Kugel to provide leadership in their industries further cements our commitment to product leadership for the specialty trades that we serve.”

ServiceTrade Experts on the Road

Meet with the ServiceTrade team and learn from our industry experts at these upcoming events:

About ServiceTrade

Founded in 2012, ServiceTrade makes software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for commercial service contractors, such as fire & life safety contractors, mechanical contractors, and more. These contractors utilize ServiceTrade’s mobile & web applications to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and increase revenue. ServiceTrade currently serves roughly 1,200 commercial contractors. The company can be reached at: www.ServiceTrade.com .

Media Contact Information

Brian Bachofner, ServiceTrade Chief Marketing Officer

704.661.4134

brian.bachofner@servicetrade.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2c0d3be-a688-49bf-8ac1-31c0698acae9



