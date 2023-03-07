Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
        
March 7, 2023        
        
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
        
Details of the LTIP can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of Shares Vested
Wael Sawan March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 65,882.57345
Sinead Gorman March 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 21,213.42019
Harry Brekelmans March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 51,764.87911
Ronan Cassidy March 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 44,312.47779
Donny Ching March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 38,588.36442
Ed Daniels March 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 21,213.42019
Huibert Vigeveno March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 51,764.87911
Zoe Yujnovich March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 28,235.38859

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.        
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
                        
Anthony Clarke                        
Deputy Company Secretary                
                        
ENQUIRIES                        
                        
Shell Media Relations                        
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550        
                        
                        
                        
                        
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70        
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

        

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 65,882.57345
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

65,882.57345
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 21,213.42019
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

21,213.42019
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 51,764.87911
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

51,764.87911
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 44,312.47779
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

44,312.47779
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 38,588.36442
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

38,588.36442
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ed
Last Name(s) Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 21,213.42019
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

21,213.42019
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 51,764.87911
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

51,764.87911
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 28,235.38859
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

28,235.38859
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


