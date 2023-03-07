Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES



March 7, 2023



Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).



Details of the LTIP can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of Shares Vested Wael Sawan March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 65,882.57345 Sinead Gorman March 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 21,213.42019 Harry Brekelmans March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 51,764.87911 Ronan Cassidy March 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 44,312.47779 Donny Ching March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 38,588.36442 Ed Daniels March 03, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 21,213.42019 Huibert Vigeveno March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 51,764.87911 Zoe Yujnovich March 03, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 28,235.38859

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary



LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency Price NIL Volume 65,882.57345 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



65,882.57345

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 03, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





