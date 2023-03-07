Director/PDMR Shareholding
/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
March 7, 2023
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
Details of the LTIP can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of Shares Vested
|Wael Sawan
|March 03, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|65,882.57345
|Sinead Gorman
|March 03, 2023
|SHEL (LSE)
|21,213.42019
|Harry Brekelmans
|March 03, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|51,764.87911
|Ronan Cassidy
|March 03, 2023
|SHEL (LSE)
|44,312.47779
|Donny Ching
|March 03, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|38,588.36442
|Ed Daniels
|March 03, 2023
|SHEL (LSE)
|21,213.42019
|Huibert Vigeveno
|March 03, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|51,764.87911
|Zoe Yujnovich
|March 03, 2023
|SHELL (AMS)
|28,235.38859
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|65,882.57345
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
65,882.57345
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 03, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|21,213.42019
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
21,213.42019
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 03, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|51,764.87911
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
51,764.87911
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 03, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|44,312.47779
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
44,312.47779
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 03, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|38,588.36442
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
38,588.36442
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 03, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ed
|Last Name(s)
|Daniels
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|21,213.42019
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
21,213.42019
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 03, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|51,764.87911
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
51,764.87911
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 03, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|28,235.38859
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
28,235.38859
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 03, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue