Women Telling Women’s Stories: New Podcast titled “Let’s Talk About Your Breasts” Launches during Women’s History Month
In time for International Women’s Day a nonprofit launches a podcast to tell women’s stories that are often ignored and untold.
For far too long across communities, frank talk about breasts and breast health has been silenced by stigma and shame.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In time for International Women’s Day a Texas-based nonprofit finds a way of telling women’s stories that are often ignored and untold. In their new podcast, “Let’s Talk About Your Breasts,” The Rose, a Breast Center of Excellence, reveals what pioneers in health had to do to bring women’s health issues to the forefront.
— Dorothy Gibbons, CEO and co-founder of The Rose
“For far too long across communities, frank talk about breasts and breast health has been silenced by stigma and shame,” says Dorothy Gibbons, CEO and co-founder of The Rose, “But we know that staying silent can lead to later-stage cancer and death. Until our systems change, thousands of women will not survive. Every woman needs to understand that breast cancer is 98 percent survivable, but they have to know what to do and how to access care.”
Each week Gibbons interviews survivors, medical experts, advocates challenging the system and family members determined to change the fate of other women diagnosed with breast cancer. “We share true stories of women, their families and the people who work behind the scenes to keep them alive. Why a young woman’s fears are justified, and the reason uninsured women will face a different fate than insured. We explore (reveal) the real reasons behind the inequities in healthcare.”
After 36 years of overseeing The Rose, Gibbons brings passion, compassion, and genuine outrage for the discouraging progress of women’s health to her role as host. As one of the highest-volume mammography centers in the state, The Rose continues to exceed standards of care in breast health. The Rose serves 40,000 patients annually across 43 counties in Southeast Texas.
Episode highlights include interviews with:
- Dr. Dixie Melillo, The Rose’s co-founder, who talks about how she was kicked out of high school at 16, pregnant and unmarried, and went on to become a world-class surgeon saving thousands of lives.
- Elena Marks, JD. MPH, a Senior Fellow in Health Policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Health, discusses why a state as big and wealthy as Texas has the worst healthcare for women.
- Kim Roxie, founder of LAMIK Beauty, talks about losing her mom to breast cancer, launching a beauty business inspired by women’s self-care, and how she brought the taboo topic of breast health to the Church pulpit.
- Dr. Claudia Cotes, who shares why being a caretaker is bad for your health and the importance of Spanish-speaking doctors in eliminating barriers to care.
The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, and on The Rose’s website at therose.org/podcast. For more information, please visit therose.org. To schedule an interview, please contact Lis Harper at lis@medley-inc.com.
Lis Harper
Medley Inc.
+1 713-496-2624
Lis@medley-inc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram