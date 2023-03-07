Investors Looking for Higher Returns find Safe Haven with MFE Capital
Investors worldwide are receiving outstanding returns from MFE Capital through its Fixed Income Bonds, fully secured on property (real estate) assets.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors worldwide are receiving outstanding returns from MFE Capital through its Fixed Income Bonds. The minimum rate of return is 7.95% per year, going all the way up to 11.95% per year. All returns are 100% guaranteed and fully secured on property (real estate) assets.
Investment starts from £5000 GBP (€6000, $6500, ¥800000, ₹500000) and is available in all major worldwide currencies. Unlike many larger funds, MFE Capital accepts investment at a fraction of the usual minimum of $100,000. This opens up a whole new sphere of investors receiving risk-free returns. Smaller investors are normally shunned by other funds, but MFE Capital believes that investors of all levels should be offered the chance of greater returns. The returns can be paid quarterly, annually or at the end of the fixed income period – either 3, 5 or 7 years. There are no management charges or fees for the investor to pay, so they receive the full rate of return and nothing less.
MFE Capital is a specialist short and medium term funder. Short term funding is available for property (real estate) developments in need of a last tranche of capital to complete the project. This is often known as Bridge Financing. The funding is secured on the value of the asset, meaning that MFE Capital (and its investors) will always receive their returns. The target return on these projects is 19.5% per year.
Medium term funding is available to businesses and organisations with a clear growth plan. This level of funding usually lasts between 2 to 4 years and is a mixture of debt and equity. This means that the business MFE lends to will provide both a repayment on the debt, and also a percentage stake in the company. The target return on these projects is 23% per year.
MFE’s income is fully secure and does not depend on the uncertainties of the stock market or other factors. This income is shared with their clients for the period of their investment in a true win-win situation.
MFE Capital is based in London, UK, with a truly international investor base, including Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia.
Prospective investors can contact MFE Capital by email at: office@mfecapital.co.uk
www.mfecapital.co.uk/investors
