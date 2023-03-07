Climate chaots spray Ministry of Transport

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madlaw : Members of the group "Last Generation" drove on Tuesday morning around 9:30 in front of the Ministry of Transport in Invalidenstraße in Berlin-Mitte - with a fire engine! Then a hose was rolled out and the building was sprayed with orange paint!

What then followed, however, was unusual: With the extinguishing gun on the roof of a fire engine, the smearing was washed off again directly!

The fire engine was equipped with a red Berlin day or dealer license plate. It is unclear exactly what kind of vehicle it was.

Water also seemed to come out of the hose of the group member on the sidewalk now after the paint.

The police were on the scene, there were arrests.

The group said of their action that they had sprayed the building with water from a fire truck and given Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) "a cold shower".

"FDP Minister Wissing is trampling on the law. He is demonstrably breaking the climate protection law and is now blocking climate protection for the whole of Europe," said Jakob Beyer, spokesman for the Last Generation Group.

GdP-Berlin spokesman Benjamin Jendro: "It is inconceivable that this criminal organization misuses a symbol of the democratic constitutional state for its hypocritical fight with the fire department and wants to create the image here that these crimes are supported by our colleagues. There are also many people in the Berlin Fire Department who take serious action against climate change, but the democratic framework is not negotiable for us."

Only a few days ago the climate demonstrators had caused a sensation with an action in front of the Bundestag! The chaots besmirched the monument "Basic Law 49" with black liquid, they themselves spoke of having "soaked it in oil".

For Detail News Read Here: https://www.bild.de/regional/berlin/berlin-aktuell/berlin-klima-chaoten-spruehen-verkehrsministerium-mit-farbe-ein-83122240.bild.html