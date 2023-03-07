Submit Release
AddUp Rewards: Shopping Portal Update

AddUp announces a brand new feature - they now supports shopping portals.

UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since their initial launch in 2021, AddUp Rewards has been on a mission to help users maximize their credit card rewards. However, credit cards aren't the only way to earn points while shopping online, and they are excited to announce support for another way users can earn rewards: shopping portals.

What are shopping portals?  This topic is explored in detail on their blog, but in summary shopping portals are web pages that list online retailers at which portal users can earn rewards for their purchases. By navigating to the retailer’s website via the portal, users earn rewards for their purchases (usually a percentage of their purchase total).

Many credit card issuers have shopping portals (including Chase, Citi, and Barclays), as do the major US airlines (among others). For shopping portals that are not affiliated with credit cards, users only need to be members of their free loyalty programs to use the portal and earn rewards.

With this update, AddUp Rewards is proud to introduce full support for shopping portals - even those that aren’t associated with credit cards. With AddUp Rewards installed in their browser, users can receive reminders to use the portal link when they visit any supported retailer's website. To set up, they simply add the portals they use to their wallet in the extension. Then when shopping online, they won't miss out on opportunities to earn rewards at these portals.

Available today on Chrome and Edge, AddUp is 100% free to use. For more information, see their website at www.adduprewards.com

