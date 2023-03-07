Vered Lerner of Bizstance Services Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

THORNHILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great place to work starts with excellent leadership. That’s why for every business and organization, knowing how to lead effectively is more vital than ever. The impact of leadership can literally make or break an organization or business. From driving employee performance and cultivating full potential in their workforce, to finding effective ways for team engagement, the pressure and expectations for today’s leaders are so high, they may be struggling with the complexity of their role. Strong leaders benefit from working with seasoned professional coaches who mentor, guide, and challenge them successfully by adjusting their approach to new ways of thinking.

Vered Lerner is a consultant, coach, advisor, mentor, sought after public speaker and owner of Bizstance Services Inc.

“As a full-service concierge-style management consulting agency, we provide business consulting, coaching and corporate training as well as business services, delivered project based or al-a-carte. I help individuals and businesses discover who they are at the core, both personally and professionally, in order to gain insight and develop actionable ways to overcome difficulties and achieve sustainable outcomes. I support you in navigating challenges and identifying key strengths to continually strategize, improve, and create a positive work environment where everyone can thrive.”

With her solid background, hands on experience, and influential work in the corporate world for over twenty years, Vered developed proven methods of working with teams and groups. Noticing the dichotomy between current HR practices and her insight on human nature, Vered saw a need to educate organizations on the disconnect between existing practices, and the fundamentals of human behavior and relationships. After years of climbing the proverbial corporate ladder, working for others and freelancing, Vered identified gaps directly affecting employee morale and performance, resulting from ineffective leadership and bad poor company cultures.

“The corporate culture has yet to evolve. Women are still disproportionately undercompensated, Millennials and Gen-Z’s find it difficult to connect with older, more traditional colleagues and leaders and multicultural challenges are indicative of internal turbulence. These days the customary and outdated model of micro managing and oppressive leadership is not being tolerated by the new generation. It’s time for a shift from the top down where organizations value people as their greatest asset. They must provide a sense of acceptance and appreciation. Because, Vered says, people don’t leave jobs, they leave employers.”

That is what inspired her to create Bizstance Services in 2015. Imagining how businesses could benefit from her expertise and services while encouraging the potential of these organizations, guiding them to the next level of productivity and growth. Backed by years of hand-on progressive experience, Vered also breaks it down for us through her intensive corporate trainings which are done in person as well as virtually, customized based on specific needs.

Although they may complement one another, because they differ in significant ways, Vered separates her coaching from her consulting work.

Her role as a coach focuses on asking a lot of questions to promote deep self-reflection and professional introspection as she guides the process. Vered places a strong emphasis on Emotional Intelligence (EQ) which she considers one of the most significant factors for success. She accomplishes results through coaching mindsets and behaviors. The goal is not to get rid of people but rather to empower and set them up for success. Working with managers, leaders and human resource departments, Vered skillfully bridges those gaps, fixing problems at the root cause, preventing and eliminating damaging conflicts.

Vered prompts clients to think strategically about their people, strengthen relations and boost overall performance within the organization while building on skillsets.

Her objective is to empower employees and position them for success by noting what needs to change and placing people in the right roles. By working with managers and executives, she zooms in and fixes the problems on a foundational level at the root.

“True leaders produce new leaders! Most businesses fail not because they have a bad idea, but because they are not run properly. Once you put the correct supports in place and align with the right coaches and consultants, you unlock your personal and professional development, business potential and drive transformational change. We have the power within ourselves to improve, develop and change. By partnering talent with the right education and resources, we devise the ideal recipe for success.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno